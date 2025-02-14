February 14, 2025
Rock Falls native Jakob Junis reportedly signs with Guardians

By Drake Lansman
Rock Falls native Jakob Junis pitches for Cincinnati Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, against Milwaukee.

Rock Falls native Jakob Junis pitches for Cincinnati last season against Milwaukee. (Greg Moran For Shaw Local News Network)

Rock Falls High School graduate Jakob Junis reportedly signed with the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday pending a physical, agreeing to a one-year, $4.5 million contract according to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel.

The 32-year-old right-hander had a 2.69 ERA in 67 innings last season as a starting pitcher and reliever with the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds. He started six games and finished the season 4-0 and with one save in 24 games.

Junis came up through the Kansas City organization and spent the first five seasons of his professional baseball career with the Royals. He pitched for the Giants for two years before joining the Brewers in 2024.

Cincinnati acquired Junis at the trade deadline last season, and he went on to post a 1.71 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 28 innings in his last four outings of the year as a starting pitcher.

Drake Lansman

Drake Lansman

Sauk Valley Media/Shaw Local sports reporter since May of 2024. Drake is a Bettendorf native who graduated from Iowa State University. He previously covered sports in the Quad Cities area for nine years.