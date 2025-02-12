Education notes: University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces fall 2024 chancellor’s list

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently announced its chancellor’s list for the fall 2024 semester.

The chancellor’s list honors students with a semester GPA of 4.0.

Students from the Sauk Valley-area named to the chancellor’s list include:

Amboy: Kathryn Noble, elementary education

Chadwick: Emma Foster, dairy science

Lanark: Alyssa Miller, agricultural education

Monroe Center: Anna Hagemann, soil and crop science

Morrison: Marissa Folkers, soil and crop science

Oregon: Lily Gillingham, elementary education

Rock Falls: Evan Mandrell, construction management; Ryan McCord, construction management; and Joshua Woodard, construction management

Savanna: Hailee Haring, elementary education

Sterling: Max Jacobs, ag business

University of Iowa announces fall 2024 dean’s list

IOWA CITY – The University of Iowa recently announced its dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester.

The list honors students with a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester graded coursework hours. The students also must have no incomplete marks or no grade reported during the semester.

Sauk Valley-area students named to the dean’s list include:

Ohio: Brianna Blaine

Sterling: Lelaina Block, Addison Foster, Haleigh Freas, Kirsten Workman, and Chelsey Chatters

Oregon: Mya Engelkes

Prophetstown: Jon Jensen

Rochelle: Alexander Gilbert, Sofia Lenkaitis, and Joshua Lloyd

Erie: Blake Misfeldt

Morrison: Rhett Oetting

Fulton: Cailyn Piercy

Dixon: Yesenia Pinto

Rock Falls: Hannah Schwenk

Lanark: Jenica Stoner

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee names fall 2024 dean’s list

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee recently announced its dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester.

Students from the Sauk Valley-area named to the dean’s list include:

Byron: Grace Abrahams, nursing

Forreston: Kara Erdmann, business

Sheffield: Ethan Ainley, letters and science

Sterling: Willa Lehman, bio-medical science and HCA

Illinois Wesleyan University announces fall 2024 dean’s list

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois Wesleyan University recently announced its dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2024-25 academic year.

The list featured 827 students from 31 states and 28 countries. The students earned a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Students from the Sauk Valley-area named to the dean’s list include: