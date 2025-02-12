Education notes: University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces fall 2024 chancellor’s list

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently announced its chancellor’s list for the fall 2024 semester.
The chancellor’s list honors students with a semester GPA of 4.0.
Students from the Sauk Valley-area named to the chancellor’s list include:
- Amboy: Kathryn Noble, elementary education
- Chadwick: Emma Foster, dairy science
- Lanark: Alyssa Miller, agricultural education
- Monroe Center: Anna Hagemann, soil and crop science
- Morrison: Marissa Folkers, soil and crop science
- Oregon: Lily Gillingham, elementary education
- Rock Falls: Evan Mandrell, construction management; Ryan McCord, construction management; and Joshua Woodard, construction management
- Savanna: Hailee Haring, elementary education
- Sterling: Max Jacobs, ag business
University of Iowa announces fall 2024 dean’s list
IOWA CITY – The University of Iowa recently announced its dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester.
The list honors students with a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester graded coursework hours. The students also must have no incomplete marks or no grade reported during the semester.
Sauk Valley-area students named to the dean’s list include:
- Ohio: Brianna Blaine
- Sterling: Lelaina Block, Addison Foster, Haleigh Freas, Kirsten Workman, and Chelsey Chatters
- Oregon: Mya Engelkes
- Prophetstown: Jon Jensen
- Rochelle: Alexander Gilbert, Sofia Lenkaitis, and Joshua Lloyd
- Erie: Blake Misfeldt
- Morrison: Rhett Oetting
- Fulton: Cailyn Piercy
- Dixon: Yesenia Pinto
- Rock Falls: Hannah Schwenk
- Lanark: Jenica Stoner
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee names fall 2024 dean’s list
MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee recently announced its dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester.
Students from the Sauk Valley-area named to the dean’s list include:
- Byron: Grace Abrahams, nursing
- Forreston: Kara Erdmann, business
- Sheffield: Ethan Ainley, letters and science
- Sterling: Willa Lehman, bio-medical science and HCA
Illinois Wesleyan University announces fall 2024 dean’s list
BLOOMINGTON – Illinois Wesleyan University recently announced its dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2024-25 academic year.
The list featured 827 students from 31 states and 28 countries. The students earned a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Students from the Sauk Valley-area named to the dean’s list include:
- Amboy: Mallory Powers
- Mount Morris: Emily Kerchner
- Oregon: Jadyn Bothe
- Polo: Cody Buskohl, Cole Faivre, and Cayden Webster
- Sterling: Nick Simester