Ogle County woman to remain jailed after police say they found ballistic dart launcher in car

The Ogle County Judicial Center is located in the 100 block of S. Fifth Street in Oregon, Illinois. The building houses courtrooms as well as the offices of the Circuit Clerk, Probation, and State's Attorney. ( Earleen Hinton )

OREGON — An Ogle County judge denied an Oregon woman’s request to be released from jail Tuesday despite arguments by her defense attorney that possession of a ballistic dart launcher is not considered a dangerous weapon by state law.

Ashley Paddie, 34, was charged with the misdemeanor offense of unlawful use of a weapon after the car she was riding in was stopped at 3:56 p.m. Feb. 7.

According to information from the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Paddie and the car’s driver, Deshawn Green, 43, of Rockford, following a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Washington Street, known as Illinois Route 64 outside the city limits.

Green was charged with driving while license revoked and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon – a ballistic dart launcher. Court records say Green has been previously convicted of driving with a revoked or suspended license on “at least three occasions” in Winnebago County in 2016 and twice in Boone County in 2022.

He appeared in court Feb. 10 and was released when a petition to deny his release was rejected by Judge Russell Crull. Green is scheduled to appear in court again at 10 a.m. Feb. 19 for a pretrial conference on both felony charges.

On Tuesday, Paddie appeared with her attorney, Ogle County Public Defender Kathleen Isley, in front of Judge Anthony Peska on a petition to revoke her pretrial release for two previous felony retail theft offenses in December 2024.

In those charges, filed in January, Paddie is accused of taking merchandise from the Walgreen’s in Rochelle and Oregon Super Valu on two separate occasions. Court records say the amount taken during both alleged incidents did not exceed $300, but Paddie had previously been convicted of retail theft in February 2014 in Winnebago County. Another felony charge of retail theft from October 2024 in Ogle County is also pending.

A condition of Paddie’s pretrial release in both of the January retail theft cases ordered her not to violate any criminal statutes of any jurisdiction.

Assistant State’s Attorney Allison Huntley argued at Tuesday’s hearing that Paddie’s recent arrest for the misdemeanor weapons charge violated her pretrial release agreement and she should be held in the Ogle County Jail while all her cases proceed through the court system.

“Given the fact that she has three pending felony cases, there are not conditions the court can set,” Huntley said.

Isley disagreed, arguing that police had not provided a legal reason why Green was pulled over and that the ballistic dart launcher is not included in weapons language in the state statutes under which Paddie is charged.

“Law enforcement had to research what it was,” said Isley, referring to the dart launcher. “We do not even know if this [dart launcher] is prohibited.”

Isley argued that Green and Paddie said the dart launcher was given to them and there was never any intent to use it unlawfully.

“She [Paddie] had no intention to violate the court’s orders,” said Isley. “She does not pose a threat to others.”

Isely also argued that Paddie’s continued detention would be an “undue hardship” on her three children and on her ability to financially provide for them.

Peska said while the ballistic dart launcher might not be listed in the statue as a weapon it was still dangerous and prohibited under Paddie’s conditions for release.

“There was a pretrial release and now there’s a new charge,” Peska said. “Detention is necessary.”

Peska set Paddie’s next court date for 1 p.m. Feb. 19 and remanded her to the Ogle County Jail.