Sterling alum Lexi Rodriguez earns Big Ten’s top defensive volleyball award, again

Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez talks to her teammates during a match against Texas A&M Corpus Christi in August in Lincoln, Neb. A four-year starter for the Cornhuskers, Sterling native Rodriguez is a veteran senior leader this season. (Photo courtesy of Nebraska Athletics) (Garrett Hawkins/Garrett Hawkins)

College volleyball

Sterling’s Rodriguez named Big Ten Libero of the Year: The Big Ten Conference announced the 2024 volleyball All-Big Ten teams and individual honors on Wednesday, as chosen by a vote of the conference’s 18 head coaches.

Nebraska senior and Sterling High School grad Lexi Rodriguez was named Big Ten Libero of the Year (voted to replace Defensive Player of the Year) for the second straight year and third time in her career with the Cornhuskers.

She is the second player in Big Ten history to earn three Big Ten Defensive Player/Libero of the Year honors (Paula Gentil, Minnesota, 2002-04).

"I'm just so proud to be a part of such amazing teams all throughout my career here."



"I'm just so proud to be a part of such amazing teams all throughout my career here."

Rodriguez is also a three-time All-American and has guided the Husker back row with 3.80 digs per set throughout the regular season, helping Nebraska to its second consecutive Big Ten Championship. Rodriguez recently passed Kayla Banwarth for No. 2 all-time in career digs at Nebraska. She now has 1,819 career digs and is chasing only Justine Wong-Orantes (1,890) to become the all-time digs leader in Nebraska program history.

Rodriguez was also unanimously voted to the All-Big Ten First Team, her fourth time named first-team.

Nebraska sophomore Bergen Reilly was named Big Ten Setter of the Year for the second straight year and Wisconsin’s Sarah Franklin was named Big Ten Player of the Year.