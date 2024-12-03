Dixon High School to host Reagan brothers presentation Dec. 3

DIXON – Dixon High School will host a “How Dutch Helped Moon: The Story of the Reagan Brothers” presentation at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the James Wiltz Auditorium as part of the school’s celebration of Ronald Reagan’s years.

Admission to the presentation is free.

Attendees can learn about the relationship between the former president and his older brother, Neil “Moon” Reagan. The presentation will trace the brothers relationship from Dixon to college in Eureka, Iowa radio jobs, and professional careers. The presentation also features rare photos and little-known details. The event will be led by local history writer and speaker Tom Wadsworth.

Wadsworth worked as a WSDR morning news anchor and a voice-over artist. He also was employed in corporate communications and pulpit ministry. Wadsworth has been hired to speak at national and international corporate events. He currently is retired and living in Dixon.

Dixon High School is located at 300 Lincoln Statue Drive in Dixon.