Polo theater company to present Christmas show ‘Fruitcakes’

The Polo Area Community Theatre is preparing for its annual Christmas show, “FrUiTCaKeS,” which will be performed Dec. 6, 7, 8, 13 and 14 at the Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave. in Polo. (Photo provided by Polo Area Community Theatre)

The cast of 21 individuals includes 13 local children who have been rehearsing since early October. Set in a small Georgia town, the play brings together a mix of characters and situations, including an “enormous” batch of fruitcakes, 10,000 outdoor lights, three dozen Christmas trees, a chicken pox outbreak, two southern spinsters, a lonely old man, a single policeman, children in a Christmas pageant, a runaway and a fruitcake thief.

Showtimes

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; Saturday, Dec. 7; and Friday, Dec. 13.

2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 14.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (60 and over); $10 for children (12 and under) and can be purchased at the door or online at www.polotheatre.org.

Other upcoming shows

“The Tin Woman” - with auditions on Saturday, Dec. 28, and show dates on Feb. 21, 22, 23, 28, and Saturday, March 1, 2025.

“The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood” - with auditions on Saturday, March 8, and show dates on May 2, 3, 4, 9 and 10, 2025.

“The Seussification of A Midsummer Night’s Dream” - with auditions on Saturday, May 17, and show dates on July 11, 12, and 13, 2025. This is a free event with bagged meals, hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, snacks, beverages and more for purchase at Louise A. Quick Park in Polo.

For more information, call the Polo Area Community Theatre at 815-441-0778.