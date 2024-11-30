Authors to visit Books on First in Dixon on ‘Shop Small Saturday’

DIXON – “Shop Small Saturday” kicks off in Dixon on Nov. 30 with exclusive shopping deals, prizes and a visit from a pair of authors.
Eric Ferguson, a local author and social studies teacher at Dixon’s Reagan Middle School, will visit Books On First from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m. to read and sign the second book in his middle school adventure series “The Protector of Dunbar.”
At noon, award-winning author Melanie Holmes will visit Books on First to discuss her book, “100 Things to Do in Illinois Before You Die.” The book is a collection of the author’s recommended attractions and festivals across the state and is part of the Reedy Press’s nationwide line of bucket list books.
Holmes has written several books, including “The Female Assumption,” for which she was awarded the 2014 Global Media Award from the Population Institute for the book’s messages of equality and education for women.
Books On First is located at 202 W. First St. in Dixon. Call the business at 815-285-2665 for more information.
Shop Small Saturday
This Discover Dixon event encourages supporting local small businesses by offering special deals, discounts and prizes. Shoppers can earn a chance to win $500 or a loaded prize basket by getting a punch on their punch cards for every $25 spent at participating businesses through Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Each punch counts as a single entry, and punch cards can be picked up at the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street, 87 S. Hennepin Ave., from Nov. 30 through the end of the Christmas Walk event Friday, Dec. 6. Shoppers must then turn in their punch cards and corresponding receipts to the chamber by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Exclusive deals
- Ace Hardware and Outdoor Center: Deals on grills, tools, outdoor power equipment and more.
- Biding Time Medical Spa & Boutique: 20% off boutique clothing and 30% off boutique jewelry; spa promotion
- Books on First: 20% off holiday catalog titles, specialty lattes and pastries; Books for Babes
- Coffee Crush: Seasonal beverages and food items; discounts on select retail items
- The Crystal Cork: 10% off all bottles of wine
- Discover Dixon: Buy one and get one half off for ornaments and T-shirts. Buy three glassware items and get the fourth free. Free postcard with every $25 purchase.
- Frannie’s Floral: Visitors can enjoy a holiday drink while shopping for vintage winter decor. Frannie’s will come to your home and fill your outdoor planter with fresh wintergreens and decor of choice. A $50 value.
- Fresh Finds Boutique: Buy one item and get a second item at half-price. The offer applies to mix-and-match items throughout the store.
- Flowers Etc.: Half off items, food tasting and more.
- Lou+Co Hair Lounge: 20% off retail sale (gift with a retail purchase). Buy $50 in gift cards and receive a $10 gift card for free. Book a glow spray tan and get $5 off.
- My Play Village: 15% off all retail items, and a free play pass for every $100 spent (pretax, excluding admission/play passes/punchcards). Discounted $10 admission on Nov. 30.
- Pam’s Hallmark: Buy one item and get a second item at half-price. The offer applies to mix-and-match items throughout the store.
- Refined Boutique: Deals and sales.
- River City Ale House: Buy one appetizer and get a second appetizer for free, $4 martinis on Nov. 30. For every $20 in gift card purchases, get $10 free.
- Rockin Nutrition: Happy hour from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m Nov. 30, with buy one drink get one drink half off on drinks valued at $6 and more; raffles.
- Sleek Hair Salon & Scalp Spa: 30% off all retail in store and online at Sleek815.com.
- Stone Bridge Running: Sales.
- Trein’s Jewelry: Sale on select jewelry.
- Venier Jewelers: Free jewelry cleaning and inspections.