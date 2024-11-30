Authors to visit Books on First in Dixon on ‘Shop Small Saturday’

Melanie Holmes, author of "100 Things to Do in Illinois Before You Die," will visit Dixon's Books on First at noon Saturday, Nov. 30. (Photo provided by Carolyn Chin)

DIXON – “Shop Small Saturday” kicks off in Dixon on Nov. 30 with exclusive shopping deals, prizes and a visit from a pair of authors.

Eric Ferguson, a local author and social studies teacher at Dixon’s Reagan Middle School, will visit Books On First from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m. to read and sign the second book in his middle school adventure series “The Protector of Dunbar.”

At noon, award-winning author Melanie Holmes will visit Books on First to discuss her book, “100 Things to Do in Illinois Before You Die.” The book is a collection of the author’s recommended attractions and festivals across the state and is part of the Reedy Press’s nationwide line of bucket list books.

Holmes has written several books, including “The Female Assumption,” for which she was awarded the 2014 Global Media Award from the Population Institute for the book’s messages of equality and education for women.

Books On First is located at 202 W. First St. in Dixon. Call the business at 815-285-2665 for more information.

Shop Small Saturday

This Discover Dixon event encourages supporting local small businesses by offering special deals, discounts and prizes. Shoppers can earn a chance to win $500 or a loaded prize basket by getting a punch on their punch cards for every $25 spent at participating businesses through Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Each punch counts as a single entry, and punch cards can be picked up at the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street, 87 S. Hennepin Ave., from Nov. 30 through the end of the Christmas Walk event Friday, Dec. 6. Shoppers must then turn in their punch cards and corresponding receipts to the chamber by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Exclusive deals