McCombie hosting diaper drive to support Illinois families in need

SAVANNA — Northwest Illinois residents are being invited to help support local families in need this holiday season.

State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is holding a holiday diaper drive spearheaded by state Rep. Ryan Spain to collect diapers, baby wipes and diaper cream for families struggling with financial hardships.

“With the rising cost of living, it’s more important than ever to help families meet their basic needs this holiday season,” McCombie said. “The season is a joyful time for many, but it can also be a difficult period for families struggling to make ends meet. No one should have to choose between essentials like diapers and other necessities.”

According to Spain, nearly 1 in 2 families in the U.S. struggle to afford diapers.

“Many families in need turn to local food pantries in times of need, but with such high demand, it’s often difficult for our local food pantries to keep up with the need for diapers, wipes and cream,” Spain said.

Donations are being accepted in-person or by delivery every Wednesday at McCombie’s District Office at 9317B state Route 84 in Savanna now through Wednesday, Dec. 11. Donations can also be directly shipped to Spain’s Peoria office using the Amazon wish list. Spain will also hold a drive-thru donation event from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 11 at the Illinois Central College North Campus – Arbor Hall, 5407 N. University St. in Peoria.

All donations will be distributed to local participating food and diaper pantries, which can be found by going to https://repryanspain.com/.

For more information, call 815-291-8989.