Prophetstown bank appoints new member to board of directors

Kim Gehling (right) has been appointed to the Prophetstown Banking Co. and Farmers National Bank Board of Directors. Here she is shown with President and CEO Garett Plumley. (Photo provided by Farmers National Bank)

PROPHETSTOWN – Prophetstown Banking Co. and Farmers National Bank in Prophetstown have appointed Kim Gehling to their board of directors.

Prophetstown Banking Co. is the holding company for Farmers National Bank, which boasts more than $850 million in assets across four locations in Geneseo, Morrison, Mount Carroll and Prophetstown. Gehling is a Geneseo native who graduated with her Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master of Science degrees from Iowa State University. She also owns and operates Pink Prairie Gardens on her family’s farm in Geneseo.

Gehling also has been involved with several community organizations and activities, including the International Exchange Student Program, the Hammond-Henry Hospital Board and the First Methodist Church Board of Trustees.

She joins current board members Carey Bauer, William Dale, Tricia Mickley, Garett Plumley, Brad Toone, Donald Vogel and Jeffrey Woodworth.