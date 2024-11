Nick P. McFadden (Photo provided by the Rock Falls Police Department)

ROCK FALLS — A man missing since late Sunday night has been found safe, according to Rock Falls police.

The Rock Falls Police Department on Monday requested assistance from the public to locate Nick P. McFadden, 34, of Rock Falls, who had been missing since about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.

Rock Falls Police Chief David Pilgrim later Monday announced McFadden had been found.