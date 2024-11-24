Lee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on safety, impairment violations

Emblem of Lee County Sheriff's Department, seen on a squad car on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

DIXON — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober this holiday season.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is joining forces with the Illinois State Police to crack down on unsafe driving this Thanksgiving with their “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaigns from Friday, Nov. 22, through Monday, Dec. 2.

The campaigns are meant to promote driving safety by helping to reduce motor vehicle crashes, injuries and fatalities. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, seat-belt use rates across the state sit at 92.4% but IDOT said that can be improved.

According to the Secretary of State’s 2024 DUI Fact Book:

The average Driving Under the Influence (DUI) offender is arrested between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. during the weekend.

294 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes, approximately 23% of the 1,268 crash fatalities across the state.

21,975 DUI arrests were recorded by the Secretary of State’s office.

91% of all drivers arrested for DUI, who were eligible, lost their driving privileges.

240 drivers under the age of 21 lost their driving privileges due to Zero Tolerance law violations.

25% of those arrested for DUI were women, representing 50% of all licensed drivers.

Males ages 25-34 had the highest DUI arrest rate (about 6 per 1,000 licensed drivers).

87% of all drivers arrested for DUI are first offenders.

Authorities remind motorists that if they plan to celebrate with alcohol or other impairing substances, they should:

Make arrangements for a sober driver before leaving.

Use public transportation services, such as buses or taxis, or call a family member or friend for a ride.

Report all drunken drivers by calling 911.

Make sure everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seat belt.

Both enforcement campaigns are made possible using federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.