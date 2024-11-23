Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for Nov. 9-15, 2024

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Ashley M. Vazquez to Denise Batalla, 8 N. Lori Drive, Amboy, and 8 Pine Hill Road, Amboy. $0.

Daniel Huene to Posterity Management LLC Series 2, 402 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $0.

Keely M. Davis to Jared Luis Rosales, 1 LaMoille Road, Amboy, $10,000.

Steven E. Obrien to Colton Beaird, 412 N. First St., Ashton, $140,000.

Marlene Leopold, trustee, and Marlene C. Leopold Trust to Jody R. Leopold and Marlene C. Leopold, 316 Deer Chase, Dixon, $0.

Sally French and Mona Charlene Barnes to Matthew Baker and Stacey Baker, 1711 W. River St., Dixon, $197,500.

Zebulon D. Lappin to Lawrence A. Barber and Stacy J. Barber, Parcel No. 07-02-21-100-013, $0.

Virtue Farms LLC to Adams Farm Investments LLC, Chad Eichen and Land Investments LLC, Parcel No. 08-20-12-100-001, $1,152,000.

Debra R. Rodriguez Torralba to William M. Burgoon and Stacy L. Burgoon, 28 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $17,000.

Jawed I. Bari to Jaime Limon Jr., 1 131st St., Amboy, $15,950.

Terry L. Plunkett and Jean. M. Plunkett to Ira A. Berrier and Jennifer L. Caruso, 509 LaMoille Road, Sublette, and 19 U.S. Highway 30, Amboy, $39,500.

Margaret Mary Collins to West Abbeyfeale LLC, Parcel No. 22-18-14-300-011, $789,378.

Donna Hinkle to Michele Marsden, 911 Highland Ave., Dixon, $140,400.

Shawn M. Welton to Jessica Brown, 948 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon, $140,000.

Gregory Roe and Stephanie Roe Quinton to Beverly A. Burkardt, trustee, Beverly A. Burkardt Trust, William R. Burkardt, trustee, William R. Burkardt Trust, 1660 Overlook Drive, Dixon, $242,000.

Madlyn J. Parks to Mana Property Solutions LLC, 301 N. Sycamore St., Franklin Grove, $54,900.

Amboy Community Unit School District No. 272 to City Of Amboy, 140 S. Appleton Ave., Amboy, $0.

Beverly B. Matlock to Charles Frederick Sanders and Michelle Leigh Sanders, 16 132nd, Amboy, $15,500.

John Freund and Blanche Freund to Debra Lynn Francisco, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,500.

James V. Dooley and Phyllis M. Dooley to Reynaldo Carrasquillo and Jaritza Elizabeth Hernandez, 1 131st, Amboy, $12,500.

Gordon W. Kraft to Jose R. Rivera and Lydia M. Rivera, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,000.

David Jacobson to Derek M. Luedemann and Erin N. Luedemann, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $11,284.

Anthony Deseno and Natalie Deseno to Matthew Shoemaker, 1153 S. Eldena Road, Dixon, $12,000.

Meredith Yanckowitz to Carlos Antonio Araque, Woodhaven Lakes, Amboy, $25,000.

Brian J. Bovey and Teresa L. Bovey to Derek Kogut and Danielle Hall, 1448 N. Walker Road, Dixon, $270,000.

Julie Kathryn Stein and Paul Lester Stein to Roxanne Nava-Hernandez, Trustee, and Roxanne Nava Trust, Parcel No. 13-21-11-406-022, $26,000.

Tania L. Sayler to Greg A. Gonigam, Trustee, Stacy A. Gonigam, Trustee, Greg A. Gonigam Living Trust and Stacy A. Gonigam Living Trust, Parcel No. 09-19-26-200-010, $402,005.

Larry Holliday and Larry Holiday to Randy Eugene Marx and Pamela L. Marx, Woodhaven Lakes, Amboy $22,000.

Heather Hermes and James Hermes to Jeffrey Bandman, 412 Boardman Place, Dixon, $99,900.

Enrique Guerrero and Elizabeth De Centeno to Carpenter Bird Construction LLC, 1213 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $20,000.

Heidi Keyes to Deann Loomis and Jodi Loomis, 1507 S. College Ave., Dixon, $98,000.

Matthew S. Mayfield to David T. Brown and James M. Brown, 3507 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $183,000.

Jane E. Tune and Edward W. Tune to Brian Shaner, 167 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Karen R. Klatt to Karen R. Klatt, trustee, and Karen R. Klatt Revocable Trust, Parcel No. 22-18-11-100-007 and Parcel No. 22-18-11-301-007, $0.

Daniel Paul, Lola M. Paul, Richard Paul, Linda Wilcox, Timothy Paul, Karen Paul Good, Kristina Paul, Rodney L. Paul to Timothy Paul, 407 Paddock Ave., Ashton; 403 Paddock Ave., Ashton; 401 Paddock Ave., Ashton; and Parcel No. 03-04-27-310-006, $0.

Circle F Farms Inc. and Circle F Farms Co. to River Run Farms Corporation, Parcel Numbers: 02-15-22-326-003, 02-15-22-326-004, 02-15-27-100-007, 02-15-27-200-007, 13-21-03-100-002, $0.

Jeffrey A. Bryant Sr. and Tammy M. Bryant to Jeffrey A. Bryant Sr., 1076 Rockyford Road, Amboy, $0.

Jami Joseph to Kristal Day and Girolamo Ciolino, 2 RR 2 Woodhaven Lakes, Amboy, $0.

Andrew Kalinowski to Brian Dopp, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Trustees deeds

Frances H. Carey, trustee, and Frances H. Carey Declaration Of Trust to Frances H. Carey, trustee, and Frances H. Carey Revocable Trust, Parcel No. 05-17-27-300-006, $0.

Gary L. Miller, co-trustee, Nancy L. Miller, co-trustee, and Daniel L. Miller Land Trust to Gary L. Miller, 1519 Town Hall Road, West Brooklyn, $0.

Gary L. Miller, co-trustee, Nancy L. Miller, co-trustee, and Daniel L. Miller Land Trust to Nancy L. Miller, 1519 Town Hall Road, West Brooklyn, $0.

Gary L. Miller, co-trustee, Nancy L. Miller, co-trustee, and Daniel L. Miller Land Trust to Jason Miller, 1519 Town Hall Road, West Brooklyn, $0.

Gary L. Miller, co-trustee, Nancy L. Miller, co-trustee, and Daniel L. Miller Land Trust to Daniel Miller, 1519 Town Hall Road, West Brooklyn, $0.

Judith Henry Fenoglio, trustee, L. Patrick Henry Trust and Douglas Henry to Jacob Philip Kolb, 147 Henry Road, Harmon, $52,995.

Marsha Cherry, trustee, and Marsha Cherry Living Trust to Anthony David Cherry and Cynthia Annette Cherry, 21 268th, Amboy, $0.

Elizabeth Potts, Trustee, Elizabeth Potts Living Trust, Paul Potts Living Trust, Elizabeth A. Potts, Trustee, to Marika Petro and Scott Hargrave, 132 Fox Trot, Dixon, $2,000.

Deeds in trust

Kathleen A. Hochstein to John D. Hochstein, Trustee, and Kathleen A. Hochstein Irrevocable Trust, Parcel No. 07-08-06-461-022, $0.

Gary L. Michel and Karen S. Michel to Gary L. Michel, Co-Trustee, Karen S. Michel, Co-Trustee, G & K Michel Family Trust No. 1, 849 White Oaks Drive, Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

David A. Olsen to Tamara Hammer, 925 10th Ave., Fulton, $157,500.

US Bank to Sleepy Hog Properties LLC, 1103 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $26,860.

Jeffrey Scott Mills to M5 Industries LLC Kaybre Series, 1309 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $29,985.

Kyle A. Meurs and Bailey Oetting Meurs to Kathleen Zark, 309 Ash Ave., Morrison, $125,000.

Jose Orlando Godinez and Andrea Deleon Diaz to Tracy L. Shellhorn, 409 26th St., Sterling,$185,000.

Mitchell K. Foreman and Angela K. Pickens to Linda J. Boelkins Trust, 502 Jenkran Way, No. 2, $87,500.

Susan B. Bush, Timothy E. Hays, and Susan B. Hays to Susan B. Hays and Timothy E. Hays, 102 Highland Ave., Erie, $0.

Donald H. Schoaf and Patricia M. Schoaf to Brady Baker, 617 14th St. West, Rock Falls, $90,000.

Norine Lynn Mercer and Daniel Mercer to Jonathan Schwank and Emma Young, 23757 Hazel Road, Sterling, $235,000.

Keith W. Benson III Trust to Mertes Properties LLC, 1405 Timberlane Drive, Sterling, $726,500.

Kayla E. Brandenburg to Erin Michele Tabor, 1804 20th Ave., Sterling, $95,000.

James N. Schuneman and Mari Jo Schuneman to Brian Bovey and Teresa Bovey, 1009 Arland St., Rock Falls, 195,000.

Christopher D. Scott, Janet L. Voss and Janet L. Scott to Jesse W. Wright, 219 Maple Ave., Morrison, $209,000.

Richard D. Omalley to Andrew Joseph Schott and Melissa Dee Schott, 2504B Katey Court, Sterling, $200,000.

Andrew Schott and Melissa Schott to Christine A. Folk, 805D Coventry Lane, Sterling, $70,000.

Donna J. Lee Kraklow to Donna J. Lee Kraklow, 103 Third Ave. West, Lyndon, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Philip D. Bellini to John M. Bellini, Darren A. Bellini and Philip D. Bellini, 723 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Priscella R. Sanchez and Priscella R. Morales to Raul Sanchez Jr. and Priscella R. Sanchez, 1006 First Ave., Sterling, $0.

Mark L. Henson to Cody G. Henson, 4407 W. Lincolnway, Sterling, $0.

Jesus Velazquez to Jesus Velazquez and Rosa Carrizales, 504 Fifth St. West, $0.

Michael A. Dettman to Micki L. Dettman, 22753 Mathew Road, Sterling, $0.

Lorie K. Wycoff to Joseph Wycoff, 806 Ave. D, Sterling, $0.

Trustee deeds

Dale E. Pfundstein, trustee, Shirley Turnbaugh, trustee, and Florence M. Pfundstein Trust to Dale E. Pfundstein Trust, 29020 Penrose Road, Sterling, $0.

David P. Weber Trust and Cynthia A. Weber Trust to Dlkc Holdings LLC and Series No 6, 20-35-200-005, $50,0616.

Timothy J. Latham, trustee, Robert A. Latham Trust, Lavonne M. Latham Trust and Latham Trust to Kyle Schipper and Kylie Schipper, 1002 Sixth St., Erie, $0.

Rebecca W. Stainbrook, trustee, Robert A. Latham Trust, Lavonne M. Latham Trust, Latham Trust to Kyle Schipper and Kylie Schipper, 1002 Sixth St., Erie, $214,000.

James W. Hufman Trust and Beverly A, Hufman, trustee, to Beverly A. Hufman Trust, 14980 Schipper Lane, Morrison, $0.

Deeds

Judicial Sales Corporation, Jeffrey L. Makowski, Jeffery Makowski and Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Fth Holdings LLC, 402 Fourth St. East, Sterling, $100,000.

Sheriff of Whiteside County, Pam Buhlman, Mozela Polk, Ronnie Lilly, Terry Lilly and Ronald R. Lilly Estate to M5 Conveying Consultants LLC, 705 12th St. West, Sterling, 22,501.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Clayton Stouffer and Annabelle Borota, to Paul F. Siembida and Linda K. Shuman-Siembida, 905 Monongahela Drive, Dixon, $315,000.

Mary D. Krahenbuhl, trustee, Mary D. Krahenbuhl Trust and Susan A. Finkboner to Michael R. Cruz and Yamile Cruz, 208 Ramona Ave., Rochelle, $59,000.

Peggy J. Homeier and Peggy Homeier to Paul D. Holder, 314 Otter Trail Lane, Dixon, $0.

David Henry Lee and Mary A. Henry to Friends of Nachusa Grasslands, Parcel No. 22-10-100-006, $648,000.

James J. Casey to Jerrald Orsted, 203 Mix St., Oregon, and one other parcel,$125,000.

Tyler E. Davis to Tanner L. Grobe and Alexis J. Grobe, 310 N. Franklin Ave., Polo, and 311 N. Green Ave., Polo, $182,000.

Michael G. Burke to William Patrick and Ashley R. Patrick, 138056 Hemstock Road, Rochelle, $170,000.

Paul M. Diederich to Wyatt Stockton and Kayla Stockton, 8519 E. Valley View Drive, Stillman Valley, $270,000.

Bradley J. Bauer to Ajd Property Group LLC, 217 W. Washington St., Oregon, $115,000.

Patricia K. Farraday to Douglas E. Legg and Stephanie D. Clemente Legg, 2810 N. David Court, Oregon, $470,000.

David Seitz to Lynda Harrison, 610 S. First Ave., Forreston, $129,000.

L H Development Inc. to Eric Pravidica, 1509 Joanne Terrace, Byron; 1445 Joanne Terrace, Byron; and 1423 Joanne Terrace, Byron, $95,000.

Lois M. Barnhart and Angela M. Barnhart to Ryan Blair, 609 W. Fulton St., Polo,, $56,000.

Michael D. Ingram to Debra L. Ingram to Matthew R. Cappel, trustee and Matthew R. Cappell Dec Tr101, 10031 E. Shagbark Lane, Rochelle, $400,000.

Nicholas Haines, Natasha HaInes and Natasha Knutson to Nicholas Haines and Natasha Haines, 601 Sunset Drive, Polo, $0.

Gary D. Christen and Mary E. Christen to Maura C. Harrison and Kenneth R. Green, 306 N. Fifth St., Oregon, $182,000.

Vinicius Miranda and Nina Miranda to Bradley Allen Gardner, 408 W. Main St., Mt. Morris, $175,525.

Yvonne L. Spink and Dawn M. Elledge to Stephen M. Chapman and Amanda Lee Chapman, 8961 E. Fowler Road, Rochelle, $350,000.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee, First Franklin Mortgage, Newrez LLC, New Penn Financial LLC, and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to David C. Gould, 205 E. Chicago Ave., Davis Junction, $43,000.

Quit claim deeds

John R. Gomez to John R. Gomez and Elaine Gomez, 1045 N. Ninth St., Rochelle, $0.

Trustee deeds

Fred Laroche, trustee, to Errett Warehousing LLC, 15890 E. Lund Road, Rochelle, and one other parcel, $5,000,000.

Daniel A Schmidt, trustee and Schmidt Family Trust to Daniel A. Schmidt, trustee and Tammy L. Schmidt, trustee, and Daniel A. and Tammy L. Schmidt, trustees, five tracts of land, $0.

Matthew K. Downing, trustee and Katherine A, Downing, trustee to Downing Family Trust and Rachel Woratschka, 1216 Union Drive, Davis Junction, $270,000.

Paul Gilbert, trustee, and Kmg Trl, to Avp Real Estate LLC and Avp Kirkland LLC, 219 Powers Road, Rochelle, $555,000.

Danny J. Hedlund, trustee, Susan M. Hedland, trustee, and Danny J. and Susan M. Hedlund Trust, 8723 N. Hedge Road, Byron, $420,000.

Beverly J. Linzmann, trustee, Susan J. Mooney, trustee and Draege Family Trl, to Kaitlyn Horstman and Josh L. Anderson, 908 Adams St., Oregon, $182,000.

Deeds in trust

Alan L. Bull, and Kathy A. Bull to Alan L. Bull, trustee, and Kathy A. Bull, trustee, 728 E. Park Road, Oregon, $0.

Karen S. Digby to Karen S. Digby, trustee, and Karen S. Digby Trust, 4740 S. Lowell Park Road, Polo, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office