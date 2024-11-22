Sterling woman faces 26 charges in cat hoarding, neglect case

STERLING – A Sterling woman has been charged with hoarding cats at her home and neglecting them.

Sheena Phillips, 403 E. Fifth St., is accused of 12 counts of animal hoarding; 12 counts of failing to provide food, water or proper care to animals; one count of failing to report more than eight companion animals; and one owner responsibility violation, according to court documents filed Friday. All citations are listed as violations of the Whiteside County Animal Code.

Some of the cats are adults, while some are as young as 4 weeks old, according to citations accompanying court documents.

Under the Whiteside County code, posted on the Whiteside County Animal Control website, no person may possess, lodge or maintain more than eight companion animals if such a person displays a general disregard for the conditions under which the animals are living, such as failing to provide adequate food, water, shelter and care.

Also, if a person is convicted of companion animal hoarding, the court may order the person to be precluded from owning, harboring or having custody or control of companion animals for a period of time that the court deems reasonable and order them to participate in available animal cruelty prevention programs or educational programs; undergo a behavioral health evaluation and comply with any recommendations resulting from the evaluation; forfeit to county animal control animals that are the basis of conviction; sterilize the companion animals, with sterilization being mandatory upon a second violation; and pay appropriate fees and fines.

The citations were issued Sept. 2, included fines of $100 apiece and were to be paid by Nov. 7 to avoid court.

Phillips was charged Friday in Whiteside County Circuit Court and is set to appear Monday at the Whiteside County Courthouse.