Man sent to prison in 30-year-old Lee County sex assault case

DIXON – A Dixon man has been sentenced to six years in prison on a criminal sexual assault charge in connection with having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl 30 years ago.

Gregory Danekas, 63, was sentenced Wednesday in Lee County Circuit Court. He was sent to Stateville Correctional Center and will receive no credit for any time served up to this point, according to court records.

According to the charging document, Danekas originally was accused in December 2019 of four counts of criminal sexual assault. All four counts accused him of committing those offenses from January 1994 to September 1995.

He pleaded guilty July 22 to one count of criminal sexual assault.