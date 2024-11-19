Road closures planned in Rock Falls on Friday for Hometown Holidays events

ROCK FALLS — Several road closures in and around the downtown Rock Falls area are planned for Friday, Nov. 22, because of events surrounding the Rock Falls Chamber Hometown Holidays. They include:

West Second Street will be closed from First Avenue to Fifth Avenue beginning around 2:30 p.m. until the event concludes and is cleared, or approximately 10 p.m.

East Second Street will be closed from Avenue A to Wood Avenue beginning around 4:30 p.m. until approximately 10 p.m.

Access to the Holiday Inn will be available at the easternmost entrance to the hotel’s parking lot.

The west half of the city parking lot located behind Corner Tap (100 block West Second Street) will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22. The east half of the lot will be open and available for parking.

Rock Falls Police Chief David Pilgrim is asking motorists to be cautious when traveling in the affected areas as there will be heavier-than-usual pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the downtown area due to this event. Do not move or drive around barricades as they have been placed for the protection of those attending this event, Pilgrim said.