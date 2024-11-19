From Turkey Trot 5Ks to a pickleball tournament, here are 5 things to do in the Sauk Valley at Thanksgiving

At Morrison's first Turkey Trot 5K race on Nov. 25, 2023, 80 runners and walkers competed in the race at Morrison High School. The second annual race will also be held at the high school starting at 9 a.m. Nov. 30. (Photo provided by Steve Siefken)

Sterling

The Westwood Fitness and Sports Center in Sterling is hosting a Turkey Pickleball Tournament starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Players will use yellow outdoor balls and compete on indoor courts with permanent nets. The men’s bracket will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by a mixed doubles bracket at 2:30 p.m. and finishing with a women’s bracket at 4:30 p.m. All brackets will have three divisions based on skill level ranging from beginner to elite and are subject to change based on signups. The top winners in each bracket will receive prizes. To participate there is a $25 fee per person or a $50 fee per team. All players must register online using this form: fwango.io/sterlingturkeytourney.

The following weekend, the Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA is hosting its seventh annual Turkey Day 5K Run, which starts at 8 a.m. Nov. 28. The race route will begin and end at the YMCA, 2505 Ave. E in Sterling. Runners or walkers can register as an individual for a fee of $10 per person or as a family for a fee of $15 per family of up to four people. To register, fill out the online form at daxko.com or call the YMCA at 815-535-9622. Those who register by 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, will be guaranteed a commemorative race shirt. After the race, a hot chocolate bar will be available and prizes will be awarded to the first individual and the first family to finish the race as well as the most festive race attendee.

Rock Falls

On Nov. 28, Harvest Time Bible Church, at 1802 Dixon Road in Rock Falls, is serving a free Thanksgiving dinner. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with dine-in service from noon to 1:30 p.m. The meals can also be picked up between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and are available for delivery. The menu includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, green beans, corn, rolls and a wide selection of pies. To receive a meal, pre-register by Nov. 25 either online at form.jotform.com or by calling the church at 815-626-1234. To sign up as a volunteer for the event fill out the online registration form at form.jotform.com.

Dixon

Also on Nov. 28, St. Anne Catholic School will be hosting its annual Turkey Trot 5K at 2114 Lowell Park Road in Dixon. The event begins at 7:45 a.m. with the singing of the national anthem and a prayer. The race kicks off shortly after at 8 a.m. To participate, runners must register through the online form at webscorer.com, which can be found on St. Anne’s website, and pay a $30 fee. Online registration will close at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 26. Those who register will also receive a shirt and participation medal. The event is rain or shine and no refunds will be issued.

Morrison

The city of Morrison will be holding its second annual Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk at Morrison High School, 643 Genesee Ave., at 9 a.m. Nov. 30. There will be a food drive at the event accepting donations of non-perishable food items for the Morrison Food Pantry. The most needed items are toilet paper, paper towels, facial tissue, laundry detergent, dish soap, bleach, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, deodorant, shaving cream, disposable razors, feminine hygiene products, diapers and other personal hygiene items. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. at the high school with a fee of $20 a person. Those who register will receive long-sleeved shirts on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. To register early fill out the online form at quickscores.com, which is available on the city of Morrison’s website. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Morrison Food Pantry.