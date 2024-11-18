Rochelle’s economic development director retiring; LCIDA’s Demmer will oversee duties

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Economic Development Director Jason Anderson has announced his upcoming retirement. Having served the Rochelle community for over 20 years, Anderson will be stepping down from the position at the end of December.

“Jason has made significant contributions to the growth and economic development of our city. His work, in partnership with the City Council, city staff, business leaders, and community stakeholders, has played an essential role in shaping the economic landscape we see today,” Rochelle City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh said.

Tom Demmer, who served as the state representative for the 90th District from 2013-2023 and represented Rochelle in the General Assembly, will be overseeing the economic development duties for both the City of Rochelle and the Lee County Industrial Development Association.

Over the 20 years Anderson served as the city’s economic development director, Rochelle added 15 new industries and helped to facilitate 24 plant expansions, all of which added more than 2,000 new jobs to the Hub City. In addition to his economic development duties, he was also tasked with overseeing the Rochelle Railroad and Municipal Airport.

Rochelle’s short-line railroad is one of only a few municipally owned railroads in the country and it has been a major driver in expanding industrial development in the city for 40 years. Twelve industries are served directly by the city’s rail system along with numerous industries from across Lee and Ogle counties that utilize the Rochelle Intermodal Transload Center. This operation allows many companies to gain access to rail services provided by both the Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Sante Fe’ railroads.

During Anderson’s tenure as the city’s economic development director, he was instrumental in the Rochelle Airport receiving more than $10 million in funding to extend and resurface its runway, build a new taxiway, build a new community hangar and rebuild its ramp. He also played a role in the development of the Chicagoland Skydiving Center and Flight Deck restaurant at the airport.

Reflecting on the growth of the railroad, Anderson said, “When GREDCO started the city’s railroad 40 years ago, no one ever imagined the success it would bring, attracting a dozen industries to Rochelle that have created hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars of new revenue to the city.”

“While the work was often demanding, it was always driven by a shared commitment to the city’s growth and prosperity. On behalf of the entire city, I thank Jason for his service and wish him all the best as he begins this new chapter in life,” Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows said.

When asked how this new role will help facilitate economic development across the region, Demmer said, “Rochelle is truly the Hub City in northern Illinois and serves an important role in our regional economy. I look forward to working with the talented and experienced staff in the city of Rochelle to build on decades of progress and investment. It’s exciting to look ahead at the projects and opportunities that will positively impact our area.”