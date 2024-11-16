Whiteside County Senior Center to host ‘Sandwiches with Santa’ in December

STERLING — The Whiteside County Senior Center in Sterling is inviting area children and their parents to share in some holiday fun next month.

“Sandwiches with Santa” is a free event from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the WCSC, 1207 W. Ninth St. WCSC Executive Director Emily Hammer said this is the center’s first year hosting the event.

“It’s going to be a free meal,” Hammer said. “We’ll be doing sloppy joes and chips. There will also be a station where kids can make reindeer food, get their faces painted and write a letter to Santa. We also have a Polaroid camera so that they can take a photo with Santa and take it home. It’s going to be a lot of fun and we expect a big turnout.”

Hammer said the WCSC is trying to do more events to show the community what the center has to offer.

“We held our second trunk-or-treat event in October, and we saw over 150 kids for that event,” Hammer said. “We’re trying to do as many events as we can to show the Whiteside County Senior Center is an amazing place, not just for seniors in our community, but for everyone. We want to get people in there with their grandkids to see what the senior center is all about.”