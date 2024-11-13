Harmon man accused of disseminating child sex abuse images

DIXON — A Harmon man has been accused of disseminating images of child sexual abuse.

According to a Dixon Police Department news release, John D. Mowery, 41, was taken into custody Tuesday after the Dixon Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Harmon Road.

The Dixon Police Department on Aug. 8 received a cyber tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that was forwarded by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. The tip indicated images of child sex abuse were uploaded, according to the release. The Dixon Police Department is part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Detectives learned the uploads of the images came from an address in Harmon, according to the release. Mowery faces five counts of disseminating images of child sexual abuse, a Class X felony.

Mowery was taken to the Lee County Jail.