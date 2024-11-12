Antenna work will temporarily affect River Country, WIXN FM’s radio signals this week

DIXON – Work will begin this week to repair storm-related damage to the antenna at Shaw Local Radio’s Dixon location, home to WRCV 101.7 FM, WIXN 1460 AM and 95.1 FM, as well as WSEY 95.7 FM.

The work, slated to happen Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting, will replace an antenna that was damaged by a summer storm and shore up an inconsistent radio signal, said J. Tom Shaw, vice president and chief product officer at Shaw Media.

While work is being done on the antenna, listeners will not be able to access WRCV 101.7 FM, known as River Country, or WIXN 95.1 FM via their radio; however, listeners will be able to hear them online by streaming WIXN 95.1 FM at am1460wixn.com or River Country at rivercountry1017.com, or by downloading the Shaw Local Radio app.

WSEY 95.7 FM and WIXN 1460 AM’s signals will not be affected during the work.

“This is an investment Shaw Local Radio is making to ensure the stations’ broadcasts, and their great local content, can be heard by all listeners throughout the Sauk Valley,” Shaw said.