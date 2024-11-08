Morrison funeral home holding holiday event to honor lost loved ones

MORRISON — Bosma-Renkes & Bosma-Gibson Funeral Homes will host their annual Holiday Remembrance Program on Sunday, Nov. 10.

The program will take place from 2-3 p.m. at the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home chapel at 404 E. Lincolnway in Morrison. Owner Liza Owen said the service has provided a supportive space for families to grieve lost loved ones during the holiday season for over 20 years.

“It’s a service that honors and commemorates all the loved ones that have passed,” Owen said. “It’s a way to provide a little help through the holiday season for the families left behind. We will have a speaker and a candle-lighting ceremony.”

Owen said the event is open to the public, but families that the funeral homes have served over the past year will receive a special glass guardian angel ornament that is personalized with their loved one’s name and dates.

“It’s a wonderful ceremony,” Owen said. “We have all the glass angels hanging from a tree. We read the names on them and then hand them to the families. It’s a way for us to provide some small measure of comfort and grief support.”

Call 815-772-2322 or email info@bosmarenkes.com to RSVP.