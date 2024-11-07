United Way of Lee County’s silent auction underway through Nov. 10

United Way of Lee County silent auction logo (United Way of Lee County)

DIXON — United Way of Lee County is excited to announce its virtual silent auction, set to run through Nov. 10.

The event will bring together generous community members, businesses, and local organizations to support United Way’s mission of improving lives and creating lasting change in the Lee County region.

The virtual auction features a wide array of items, including one-of-a-kind experiences, gift certificates, sports memorabilia and more. All proceeds will directly benefit United Way of Lee County’s 33 partner agencies providing crucial resources for individuals and families in need.

We are thrilled to host this online event, which makes it easy for everyone to participate, regardless of their location. Funds raised will go directly to support local programs focused on education, financial stability, and health, helping to create lasting positive change in our community.

The virtual auction is open to everyone, with bidding accessible through the United Way of Lee County’s online platform. Participants can browse available items, place bids, and track auction progress all from the comfort of their own homes. The auction is running from 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, through 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.

To view the auction catalog and place your bids, visit www.unitedwayofleecounty.org.

Thank you so much to the community and local businesses for helping to make this event a success!

Ashley Richter is the executive director of United Way of Lee County.