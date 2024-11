Voter turnout in the Sauk Valley down from 2020 election

Don Ditzler, of Polo, fills out his ballot for the General Election Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at the Polo Area Senior Center. (Alexa Zoellner)

DIXON — Voter turnout in the Sauk Valley area was down slightly from the 2020 election, but still up from 2016.

In Carroll County, 7,904 ballots were cast, bringing voter turnout to 76%. Voter turnout was 77.67% in 2020 and 68.73% in the 2016 election.

Lee County counted 16,197 ballots and voter turnout was 73.5%, compared to 74.23% in 2020 and 68.53% in 2016.

A total of 25,933 ballots were cast in Ogle County for a 76.6% voter turnout. In 2020, voter turnout was 83.48% and, in 2016, was 72.74%.

In Whiteside County, 71.3% of voters — a total of 26,671 ballots — turned out to vote. Voter turnout was 71.87% in 2020 and 68.53% in 2016.

Carroll County

2016

Total voters: 11,008

Total ballots cast: 7,566

Percent: 68.73%

2020

Total voters: 10,424

Total ballots cast: 8,096

Percent: 77.67%

2024

Total voters: 10,405

Total ballots cast: 7,904 (1,515 early voters; 1,570 vote-by-mail)

Percent: 76%

Lee County

2016

Total voters: 22,919

Total ballots cast: 15,707

Percent: 68.53%

2020

Total voters: 22,291

Total ballots cast: 16,547

Percent: 74.23%

2024

Total voters: 22,023

Total ballots cast: 16,197 (4,568 early voters; 2,138 vote-by-mail)

Percent: 73.5%

Ogle County

2016

Total voters: 33,627

Total ballots cast: 24,460

Percent: 72.74%

2020

Total voters: 31,786

Total ballots cast: 26,535

Percent: 83.48%

2024

Total voters: 33,870

Total ballots cast: 25,933 (6,774 early voters; 2,606 vote-by-mail)

Percent: 76.6%

Whiteside County

2016

Total voters: 37,759

Total ballots cast: 25,875

Percent: 68.53%

2020

Total voters: 38,436

Total ballots cast: 27,623

Percent: 71.87%

2024

Total voters: 37,430

Total ballots cast: 26,671 (4,079 early voters; 4,055 vote-by-mail)

Percent: 71.3%

Voting data for the 2016 and 2020 elections was obtained from the Illinois State Board of Elections website. Voting data for the Nov. 5 election was obtained from https://pollresults.net.