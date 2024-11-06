Dixon’s postseason run falls short in sectional semis

The Dixon volleyball team waits to receive Limestone's serve in the Class 3A Ottawa Township Sectional semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Limestone won 25-14, 25-20. (Drake Lansman)

OTTAWA — Like most sports, volleyball can be a game of inches.

The old adage just did not go in Dixon’s favor to finish Tuesday night’s Class 3A Ottawa Township Sectional semifinal at Kingman Gym.

The seventh-seeded Duchesses fell 25-14, 25-20 to second-seeded Limestone as the final point was given to the Rockets on a ball fired to the back line. Dixon’s side argued it was out of bounds, but it ultimately did not matter as Limestone (29-9) advanced to face Geneseo in Thursday’s sectional final at 6 p.m.

“We got beat by a couple close calls, but they’re a really good team,” Dixon coach Bunyan Cocar said. “We knew it was going to be tough. We wanted it, but they were just a caliber above us today.

“But we competed really well and I’m really proud of our girls.”

Dixon (23-15) trailed the opening set 4-0 before battling back and making it a back and forth affair until the match was tied 13-all.

Limestone closed it on a 12-1 run as Mia Lamberti finished her first of two sets serving.

Dixon struggled to challenge Limestone at the net in the match.

“They run a fast offense, they’re big girls, they hit hard,” Cocar said. “We touched some of them, we got a couple blocks, but overall they did really well.”

Madyson Tichler led Dixon with six kills and Leah Carlson (five assists, three aces) had three. Morgan Hargrave had 10 digs.

In the second set, Dixon trailed 20-13 before taking a timeout. The Duchesses found their rhythm and a Tichler block cut the deficit to 21-20. But the Rockets regained control with Lamberti serving, hitting an ace with Limestone also getting a point with a quick dump to catch Dixon off guard.

The final call to end it left Dixon wanting more.

“I think that last set, we had the momentum and the energy to get back up and win that set,” Carlson said. “And one call dictated the whole game, which really sucked. But they were a good team.”

Dixon’s run to the sectional round is still one to be proud of. The Duchesses beat Rochelle in three sets, swept No. 1 seed LaSalle-Peru and fifth-seeded Morris at home to get a shot at reaching the Sweet 16. They were the only team seeded lower than sixth in the sectional semifinals.

“Our season went really well,” Tichler said. “It just didn’t work out this game.”

Dixon finished 24-14 after going 9-21 last season.

“We’ve accomplished a lot,” Carlson said. “We’ve come a long way and we just have to focus on those parts instead of one point dictating it [tonight].”

Carlson said it’s motivating to know the team can still improve. Dixon loses five seniors but returns a core from the junior class.

“They went out in style,” Cocar said of his team. “They won regionals to get to this place against a really good team who may or may not win our sectional here. But it was a really good season and I’m proud of our kids.”