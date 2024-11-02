Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for Oct. 19-25

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Nancy A. Mathieu, Michael Mathieu and Cora Mathieu to Tyler G. Klein, one parcel in Sublette Township, $210,000.

Sylvia B. Zamora to Gina Caruso, one parcel in Sublette Township, $13,000.

Archie W. Tennant Jr. to Kevin D. Mikkelson and Stephanie Sue Mikkelson, one parcel in Sublette Township, $3,750.

Eladio and Judith Montoya to Robert Levi Smith, one parcel in May Township, $30,000.

Debbie Whitver to Rachael S. Stacy and Dennis A. Prill, one parcel in Sublette Township, $13,750.

Rosa Maria Mendoza and Miguel Boruch Gonzalez-Villanueva to Cecilia Teresa Onofre and Jose Antonio Valadez Vazquez, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Marisol Guzman to Alfredo Guadarama Jr., one parcel in May Township, $43,000.

Sylvia A. Garcia and Jose L. Villegas to Robert F. Engles Jr. and Wendy K. Engles, two parcels in Sublette Township, $58,500.

James R. Smith and Debra J. Smith to Victor Manuel Pimentel Casanova, two parcels in May Township, $32,000.

Robert Joseph Spelic Jr. and Laura A. Spelic to Nicholas A. Cervantes, one parcel in May Township, $17,000.

Gregorio Zepeda Suarez to Jose Guadalupe Guevara Lopez, one parcel in May Township, $35,000.

April A. Scholz and Thomas J. Scholz to Charlene V. Hughes and Carlton Hughes, two parcels in May Township, $40,000.

Brenda Shaw to John Bates, 145 W. Division St., Amboy, $137,000.

Kristie and David Darby to Wade M. Haymond, two parcels in May Township, $47,000.

Victor Slopecki to Isis Aide Garcia Loeza and Alfredo Alvarez Cisneros, one parcel in May Township, $11,000.

Barbara L. Sofolo to James A. Ferraro, 1324 W. First St., Dixon, $120,000.

Mark L. Henson to Dyanna L. Gray, 414 S. Butler St., Nelson, $0.

James and Caroline Casper to Austin and Chelsea Marie Hubbard, 755 Forest Park Dr., Dixon, $216,500.

Daniel Huene to Posterity Management LLC, 87 Grant Ave., Dixon, $0.

Paul H. Heiman to Rafael A. Valdivieso, three parcels in Wyoming Township, $100,000.

Daniel Huene to Posterity Management LLC Series 2, 402 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $0.

Daniel Huene to Posterity Management LLC, 1213 W. Seventh St., Dixon, $1.

Nicole Faber to TRL Enterprise LLC, 419 Clark St., Paw Paw, $111,000.

James A. Van Oosten to Sharon M. Van Oosten and James A. Van Oosten, 920 Chicago Ave., Dixon, $0.

Barbara L. Ohlinger to Douglas S. Jarvis, one parcel in Reynolds Township, $288,405.

Michael P. Lafebver, co-trustee, Jane A. Lafever, co-trustee, and Lafever Family Trust to Eleanor Russo, 815 E. Fellows St., Dixon, $161,500.

Quit claim deeds

Craig D. House to Barbara D. House, 86 Palmyra Road, Sterling, $0.

Donald Loebach to Christopher Backos, Alexis Backos, Eric Loebach, Sarah Loebach and Andrew Loebach, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Maria V. Cavada and Ramon G. Cavada to Adilene Favela and Gorka Pitarch, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Timothy A. White to Timothy A. White and Noemi White, 1002 S. Hill Dr., Dixon, $0.

Executors deeds

Dion E. Horst, Leonard Jack G. Horst and Jack G. Horst to Dawn M. Yocum, 1711 Nachusa Road, Dixon, $0.

Deeds in trust

Robert L. Fassler and Cynthia L. Fassler to Robert L. Fassler, trustee, Cynthia L. Fassler, trustee, and Fassler Family Trust, 938 N. Bend Road, Dixon, $0.

Jaime L. Schafer and Brian L. Schafer to Schafer Family Trust, Brian L. Schafer, trustee, and Jaime L. Schafer, trustee, 1597 McGirr Road, Franklin Grove, $0.

Patrick R. Herrmann to Patrick R. Herrmann Living Trust, 241 Elizabeth St., Paw Paw, 956 Bingham Road, Steward, and 3001 Stainbrook Road, Steward, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Ronald H. Stocking and Joyce M. Stocking to James K. Bertsch and Cherie A. Bertsch, one parcel in Pine Rock Township and 3749 E. Pine Rock Road, Oregon, $16,300.

David R. Dewey and Lisa M. Dewey to Andrew P. Dewey, 507 S. Central St., Woosung, and 601 S. Central St., Woosung, $120,000.

Jeffrey V. Johnson to Jeremy W. Nesemeier and Mindy M. Nesemeier, one parcel on Hannah Street in Mt. Morris, $16,000.

Darlene A. Montague, trustee, and Donald W. Montague Trust to Darlene A. Montague, trustee, and Darlene A. Montague Trust, 7649 W. Anterier Road, Dixon, $0.

Penny R. Wilken and Penny R. Kessler to Penny R. Wilken, trustee, and Penny R. Wilken Trust, 5454 N. West Branch Road, Forreston, $0.

Northern Illinois Conference of the United Methodist Church and Elkhorn United Methodist Church to Brick Church Cemetery Association, 17022 W. Brick Church Road, Polo, $0.

Bryce L. Hawkins and Monica Hawkins to Daniel L. Lundquist and Tracy L. Lundquist, 9479 N. Woodgate Lane, Byron, $400,000.

Scott A. Walter and Alison K. Walter to Chelsea Castanza, 318 W. First St., Stillman Valley, $260,000.

Michelle R. Nagel to Daniel and Brianne Bialczak, 3916 E. Whippoorwill Lane, Byron, $320,000.

Harvest Glenn LLC to Marco A. Hernandez and Adriana Hernandez, 1113 Frosty Morning Dr., Davis Junction, $20,000.

Maryon Stretton to Juli Squibb, 105 N. Congress Ave., Polo, $98,900.

William E. Carlson and Kathleen L. Carlson to Kyle and Rachel Aldridge, 138 S. Fox Run Lane, Byron, $459,000.

Betty N. Ford, deceased by heirs, to Joanna M. Easley, 312 W. Center St., Mt. Morris, $136,000.

Hector and Vyanett Arevalo to Andrew D. Koenig, 110 Windover Park Dr., Rochelle, $260,000.

Curtis W. Keplinger to Angelica Valencia and Vicente Silva, 426 N. Second St., Rochelle, $49,900.

Marco A. Hernandez and Adriana Hernandez to Todd Schlosser, 208 S. Fletcher Ave., Mt. Morris, $116,000.

Phyllis J. Labudde, deceased by heirs, to Lukas Lingel, 103 S. Fifth Ave., Forreston, $157,000.

Paul M. Homman and Tammy J. Homman to 9237 North Conger Road LLC, 9237 N. Conger Road, Leaf River, and two parcels in Byron Township, $325,000.

Errett Warehousing LLC Series Hines to Boise Cascade Building Materials Distribution LLC, 727 N. Wiscold Dr., Rochelle, and two parcels in Dement Township, $5 million.

Quit claim deeds

William F. Taylor and Margaret Taylor to William and Margaret Taylor, 404 Mississippi Dr., Dixon, 402 N. Mississippi Dr., Dixon, 219 Crabapple Court, Dixon, and 221 Crabapple Court, Dixon, $0.

Cornetts Chana Tap LLC to Amy S. Clark, 104 N. Center Ave., Chana, $0.

Elizabeth A. Mangan to John P. O’Toole, 858 Fairground Circle Dr., Oregon, $0.

Berg Family Land LLC to Karen B. Fincel, one parcel in Dement Township, $0.

Berg Family Land LLC to Gary Berg, one parcel in Dement Township, $0.

Berg Family Land LLC to Sandra Berg Holte, one parcel in Dement Township, $0.

Gary W. Abels and Joanne L. Abels to Gary W. Abels, trustee, Joanne L. Abels, trustee, and Abels Family Trust, 516 W. White Oak Road, Forreston, and 16315 W. Town Line Road, Forreston, $0.

Trustee deeds

Patricia Erdmann, trustee, and Patricia Erdmann Trust to Jeremy W. Nesemeier and Mindy M. Nesemeier, one parcel on Hannah Street in Mt. Morris, $12,000.

Kim D. Krahenbuhl, trustee, and Gail J. Dirksen Testamentary Trust to Shane Logan, 614 S. Blackhawk Road, Oregon, $187,500.

Charles R. Haisch, trustee, and Carl L. & Betty L. Stoner Joint Tenancy Living Trust to Charles R. Haisch, trustee, Susan L. Haisch, trustee, and Charles R. & Susan L. Haisch Joint Tenancy Living Trust, two parcels in Buffalo Township, $0.

Executors deeds

Donald E. Dirksen, deceased by executor, to Shane Logan, 614 S. Blackhawk Road, Oregon, $187,500.

Susan A. Busser, deceased by executor, to Steven B. Conner and Sandra M. Conner, 315 E. Fourth St., Byron, $200,000.

Deeds in trust

Wayne J. Ludewig and Cindy L. Ludewig to Wayne J. Ludewig, trustee, and Wayne J. Ludewig Living Trust, 3847 N. Illinois Route 26, Forreston, $0.

Wayne J. Ludewig and Cindy L. Ludewig to Cindy L. Ludewig, trustee, and Cindy L. Ludewig Living Trust, 3847 N. Illinois Route 26, Forreston, $0.

Wayne J. Ludewig and Cindy L. Ludewig to Cindy L. Ludewig, trustee, and Cindy L. Ludewig Living Trust, one parcel in Forreston Township, 13952 W. Town Line Road, Forreston, and two parcels in Lincoln Township, $0.

Wayne J. Ludewig and Cindy L. Ludewig to Wayne J. Ludewig, trustee, and Wayne J. Ludewig Living Trust, one parcel in Forreston Township, 13952 W. Town Line Road, Forreston, and two parcels in Lincoln Township, $0.

Ken Oltmanns to Matthew D. Koning, trustee, Susan A. Koning, trustee, Matthew D. Koning Trust and Susan A. Koning Trust, one parcel in Taylor Township, $305,000.

Matthew J. Merrill and Dawn L. Merrill to Matthew J. Merrill, trustee, Dawn L. Merrill, trustee, Matthew J. Merrill Trust and Dawn L. Merrill Trust, 275 Parkview Dr., Oregon, and 269 Parkview Dr., Oregon, $0.

Vicki L. Farbo to Vicki L. Farbo, trustee, and Vicki L. Farbo Land Trust, 1928 Southfield Lane, Byron, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Peggy A. Squires to Payton J. Shipp and Regan M. Shipp, 3009 E. Lincolnway, Sterling, $92,000.

Dylan and Brooke Keller to Zachary B. Brinkerhoff and Madison N. Brinkerhoff, 602 S. Jackson St., Morrison, $185,000.

Tommy and Terri Lewis to Hunter J. Oleson and Saige F. Barnett, 17 Meadow Lane, Prophetstown, $242,500.

Jan C. Francque to Keith E. Medema and Pamela S. Medema, 1500 16th Ave., Sterling, $25,000.

Sandra J. Law, trustee, and Randolph L. Law, trustee, to Specialized Seal Coating LLC, 1125 22nd Ave., Fulton, $100,000.

Tammy J. Tompkins to the city of Rock Falls, one parcel in Coloma Township and 909 E. 11th St., Rock Falls, $30,000.

Gary A. Ryan to David M. Holcomb, 605 S. Main St., Albany, $125,000.

Randy Kleckler to Holly A. McCann, 23258 Ridge Road, Sterling, $160,000.

Teri L. Jepson to Jennifer Pinkston, 1315 Eighth Ave., Erie, $180,000.

Steven A. Quade to James Richard Conner and Kori Ann Conner, 6380 Jersey Road, Erie, and 6490 Jersey Road, Erie, $40,000.

Jonathan P. Sterenberg and Samantha R. Sterenberg to Victor R. Kimberlin, 6975 Harvey Road, Fulton, $0.

Kevin D. Kuhlemier and Roxanne M. Kuhlemier to Carl Bieneman, 1207 E. Fourth St., Sterling, $185,000.

Brummel Real Estate Holdings LLC to 3309 W. Rock Falls Road LLC, 3309 W. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $575,000.

DWF LLC to Mavco Sterling LLC, one parcel in Sterling Township, $140,000.

Kurt and Brian Properties LLC to Roger Sutton III, 507 Sixth Ave., Rock Falls, $104,500.

Fannie Mae, also known as Federal National Mortgage, to Troy Farah, 404 S. Main St., Albany, $133,000.

Sherry A. Venhuizen to Drew Kerr, also known as Andrew C. Kerr, 211 Maple Ave., Morrison, $190,000.

SGG Sterling LLC to L&L Properties of Sterling LLC, 3201 E. Lincolnway, Sterling, and 3219 E. Lincolnway, Sterling, $2.15 million.

Jedediah L. Renkes to Norris Valley Real Estate LLC, 206 Cedar St., Morrison, 510 Jenkran St., No. 1, Morrison, 502 Jenkran St., Unit 3, Morrison, and 500 S. Madison St., Morrison, $0.

Kimberly S. Monson, formerly known as Kimberly S. Hansen, to Mark C. Hansen, 14931 Lomax Road, Prophetstown, and two parcels in Prophetstown Township, $0.

Yager Farms to Mark C. Hansen, seven parcels in Prophetstown Township and 2750 Yager Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Terry Jo Starr to Roger E. Scudder and Tim L. Scudder, 204 Elm St., Morrison, $0.

Mary E. Garland to Michael C. Garland, 639 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, $0.

Scott E. Holbrook and Susan A. Ottens, now known as Susan A. Holbrook to Jason and Domini Buikema, 509 Meadow Lane, Morrison, $255,000.

Quit claim deeds

James R. Nelson to James R. Nelson and Karen M. Nelson, 1906 New High St., Rock Falls, $0.

Robert Insley Bonnell and Audrey Mae Bonnell to Robert Paul Bonnell and Guadalupe Lorenia Bonnell, 303 Avenue E, Rock Falls, $0.

Jeffrey G. Kriebs and Joan Kriebs to Andrew K. Miller, 309 S. Main St., Coleta, $0.

Andrew K. Miller to Stuart P. Roddy and Joselynne A. Roddy, 306 Scott St., Coleta, $0.

Stuart A. Roddy and Joselynne A. Roddy to Jeffrey G. Kriebs and Joan Kriebs, 311 S. Main St., Coleta, $0.

Jeffrey D. Bruder to Jeffrey D. Bruder and Kelly D. Bruder, 602 W. 13th St., Sterling, $0.

Trustee deeds

Timothy McCaslin, trustee, and Patricia A. McCaslin Trust to Timothy McCaslin, 1822 First Ave., Sterling, 304 E. 19th St., Sterling, and 2115 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $0.

Keith E. Renner Trust to Rhonda Renner Reese, three parcels in Hahnaman Township and 603 County Line Road wind turbine, Deer Grove, $0.

Lynette F. Myers, trustee, Lisa K. Rinker, trustee, and Marjorie L. Rushmeyer Trust to Beverly I. Betts, 504 Jenkran Way Unit 1, Morrison, $85,500.

Gary L. Scragg Trust and Mary L. Scragg Trust to John W. Coldsnow and Chelsi L. Coldsnow, 13328 Vandamme Road, Prophetstown, $180,000.

Howard M. Feldman Trust, Wells Fargo Bank, trustee, and Barbara A. Gagliano, trustee, to Martha Jo Clark Trust, William M. Feldman Trust, Gary L. Feldman Trust and Trust No. 8689 GLF, one parcel in Mt. Pleasant Township, $58,500.

Martha Jo Clark Trust, William M. Feldman Trust, Gary L. Feldman Trust, Trust No. 8689 GLF, Wells Fargo Bank, trustee, Barbara A. Gagliano, trustee, and Howard M. Feldman Trust to Duwayne J. Ottens and Sharee J. Ottens, one parcel in Mt. Pleasant Township, $260,559.

Deeds

Whiteside County clerk and Cheryl L. Cain to Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust No. 22 14 328 008, 403 E. Market St., Tampico, $0.

Whiteside County clerk and Joel F. Poradek to Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust No. 17 02 133 010, 2807 Yeoward St., Rock Falls, $0.

David L. Jacobs and Mattie L. Jacobs to David L Jacobs Trust and Mattie L. Jacobs Trust, 207 Ninth Ave., Sterling, and one parcel in Sterling Township, $0.

Zachary Conners, now known as Zachary Dixon, to Zachary David Dixon and Weston R. Dixon, 613 N. Orange St., Morrison, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office