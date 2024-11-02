Newberry is Newman High School student of the month

STERLING – Jacob Newberry is a September student of the month at Newman Central Catholic High School.

He is the son of Myles and Nancy Newberry and brother to Loren, Hannah and Mallory.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I have always really enjoyed math classes. Right now I am in AP Calculus, and I love finding the answer to challenging problems. My love of math is what got me interested in engineering. I want a career that uses a lot of math.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan on going to a four-year college and majoring in computer engineering.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite activities are football and Boy Scouts. I have been doing football since fourth grade, and there are a lot of great traditions on our team. Being in football has allowed me to learn a lot about my faith and helping the community. Boy Scouts has given me many amazing opportunities. I have been able to meet a lot of people, learn life skills like first aid, go on a lot of campouts, volunteer and go on a two-week backpacking trip in New Mexico.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: My favorite memory at school was the Kairos retreat junior year.