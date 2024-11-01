Fritts highlights Ziggie’s Family Restaurant with monthly award

For his October 2024 local business highlight, state Rep. Bradley Fritts (right) chose to highlight Ziggie’s Family Restaurant in Mendota. (Photo provided by state Rep. Brad Fritts' Office)

DIXON — For his October 2024 local business highlight, state Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, chose to highlight Ziggie’s Family Restaurant in Mendota.

Fritts spent time touring the business and presented the owners with a certificate of appreciation for their contributions to the community.

“This month, I chose to honor Ziggie’s Family Restaurant because of their hard work and dedication to helping others,” Fritts said. “Ziggie’s is a staple in our community, and they do so much to give back.”

Ziggie’s Family Restaurant is a third-generation, family owned business founded in 1972. It was purchased by the original owner’s nephew, Musa Zendeli, in 1984 and passed down to his son and current owner Benny and his wife, Vjolca, in 2015.

“It is no easy task to run a small, family owned restaurant, especially during hard times like the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fritts said. “I commend Benny and Vjolca for their commitment to Ziggie’s and for their continued contributions to our community. Whether it’s working alongside the local chamber of commerce, supporting Boy and Girl Scout troops, or even providing meals to the Mendota Fire Department during the Mendota fires, Ziggie’s truly uplifts our community.”

Ziggie’s Family Restaurant is located at 1212 First Ave. in Mendota. For more information, visit ZiggiesRestaurant.com.

To nominate a local business in District 74 for a future highlight, visit RepFritts.com and select Local Business Highlight Submission Form under Resources.