October 27, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2024SportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Sterling police ask for help finding missing teen

By Charlene Bielema
Jazmine Kopitas

Jazmine Kopitas (Photo provided by the family of Jazmine Kopitas)

STERLING — The Sterling Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl last seen Friday night.

According to a news release, Jazmine Kopitas, who has been reported missing, was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday Oct. 25, 2024, at her Sterling home.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighing 100 pounds. She is Black, has long curly brown hair and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray crop-top shirt.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640.

Have a Question about this article?
SterlingSterling Police DepartmentBreaking
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.