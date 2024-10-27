Sterling police ask for help finding missing teen

STERLING — The Sterling Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl last seen Friday night.

According to a news release, Jazmine Kopitas, who has been reported missing, was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday Oct. 25, 2024, at her Sterling home.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighing 100 pounds. She is Black, has long curly brown hair and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray crop-top shirt.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640.