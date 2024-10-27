Sterling Federal Bank’s Ahlers elected a director for FHLBank Chicago

STERLING – The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago has announced the results of its 2024 Director Election.

Members elected two directors from Illinois, one director from Wisconsin, one independent director and one public interest independent director. Each director will serve a four-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

Illinois members elected Dean A. Ahlers, who has served as president and CEO and member of the board of directors for Sterling Federal Bank in Sterling since 2013.

Sterling Federal Bank is a federal mutual savings bank with nine offices located in northwestern Illinois and eastern Iowa, and has been serving the community since it was chartered in 1885.

FHLBank Chicago is a regional bank in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to ensure access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with a focus on providing solutions that support the housing and community development needs of members’ customers. FHLBank Chicago is a self-capitalizing cooperative, owned by its Illinois and Wisconsin members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions.

