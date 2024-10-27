Rock Falls’ 7:24 Fitness on the Rock receives $5,000 for facade work

7:24 Fitness on the Rock in Rock Falls recently received a $5,000 check for facade improvements. Pictured (from left) are Brian Tribley, Tracy Finch, Tom Henry, Melinda Jones, Nick Pepper, Christina Wolfe, Marissa Razo, Sam Smith, and Mayor Rodney Kleckler. (Photo provided by the Rock Falls Facade Improvement Committee)

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls Facade Improvement Committee presented 7:24 Fitness on the Rock a check for $5,000 for their recent facade improvements, which included a new sign, new windows and doors, and paint.

The Facade Improvement Program is funded by the Rock Falls Tourism Committee. There is $10,000 budgeted for fiscal 2024-25. Amounts are awarded in the form of a matching grant from $500 to a $5,000 for reimbursements up to 50% of eligible costs of facade projects.

If you are a downtown Rock Falls business owner and want more information about the Facade Improvement Program, go to visitrockfalls.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/2024-2025-Facade-Grant.pdf.

