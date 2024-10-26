Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for Oct. 12-18

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Verney L. White and Paula White to Bradley Graning, 218 Lincoln Way, Dixon, $142,000.

Joseph Doane to Richard B. Ellazar, 1606 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $185,000.

James and Kara Grot to Dakota E. Shuck, 823 Center St., Dixon, $105,000.

Ryan Gullstrand to Patrick McCaffrey, 123 W. Main St., Amboy, $158,000.

Brett Willey to James Hagler, 911 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon, $184,500.

Christopher and Melissa Brown to Roberto Rodriguez and Clarissa E. Bonilla, one parcel in May Township, $28,000.

4-D Farms Inc. to Sterling Park District, two parcels in Palmyra Township, $0.

Christopher Vaughn to Charles Allen Webb and Nicole C. Webb, one parcel in May Township, $25,000.

Eduardo T. Munoz and Leonor Munoz to Maria Magdalena Pompa Ramirez, one parcel in May Township, $11,000.

Daniel T. Brousseau and Teresa L. Brousseau to Christopher D. Featherstone and Elizabeth L. Featherstone, one parcel in May Township, $30,000.

Jose V. Solano and Maria E. Solano to Rosalia Medina and Efrain Medina Merino, one parcel in May Township, $18,000.

Martina Herrera and Abelignacio Sanchez to Lourdes Arroyo and Jose Rosario Arroyo Galvez, one parcel in May Township, $20,000.

White Oak Estates Inc. to Peter Love and Stefanny Balestracci, five parcels in Dixon Township, $30,000.

Bradley Askegaard and Kate M. Askegaard to Davis Branscum, $60,000. No parcel information listed.

Robert L. Miller and Robin J. Miller to Nicholas Joel Berry, 724 E. Morgan St., Dixon, $112,000.

Scott J. Bailey and Tiffany M. Bailey to Robert W. Barton and Rebecca L. Barton, 911 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $125,000.

David M. Dinges, Leo J. McCoy, Sublette Storage, Amboy Storage LLC, Public Storage, Jacob McCoy and Store It All Storage to American Way Storage LLC, 147 N. Mason Ave., Amboy, 206 N. Mason Ave., Amboy, and 801 W. Prairieview St., Sublette, $635,350.

Quit claim deeds

Lori Kant and Lori Lauer to Barbara J. Kant, 1016 College Ave., Dixon, $0.

Leo J. McCoy to David M. Dinges and Public Storage, 147 N. Mason Ave., Amboy, $0.

Deeds in trust

Theodore A. Trulock, Marilyn L. Trulock and Tami L. Trulock to Tami L. Trulock, trustee, and Trulock Family Trust 1968, 1968 Illinois Route 26, Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Matthew R. Legue to Katreace Vazquez, 1212 Union Dr., Davis Junction, $310,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Kirill Venkin, 206 N. Pine Ave., Chana, $75,999.

Timothy Wadsworth, trustee, Norma S. Wadsworth Revocable Trust and Family Trust to Timothy J. Wadsworth, Tom Wadsworth and Tony Wadsworth, 4601 S. Ridge Road, Oregon, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township and one parcel in Grand Detour Township, $0.

Eugene F. Lannert Jr. to Eugene F. Lannert Jr. and Glenda J. Lannert, 11507 E. Illinois Route 72, Davis Junction, and two parcels in Scott Township, $0.

Heidi M. Stelter to Shelley L. Trothing, trustee, and Dennis and Shelley L. Trothing Living Trust, 1345 Northlake Court, Rochelle, $283,000.

Jonathen D. Robey and Tatum J. Robey to Michael Patrick Casey Jr., 915 N. 10th St., Rochelle, $130,000.

Carmel Klein to Sara Elizabeth Hall, 1133 N. Seventh St., Union 508, Rochelle, $82,001.

Haywell LLC Westwood to David A. Butler and Lynn A. Butler, one parcel in Flagg Township, $387,500.

Paul D. Harrison to James and Lyndsey O’Brien, 905 N. Sixth St., Rochelle, $215,000.

Jamie Bugarin to Stephanie Bugarin, 515 S. Ninth St., Rochelle, $61,000.

Sue E. Gowers to Brian Jordan, one parcel on South Seventh Street, Oregon, and 104 S. Seventh St., Oregon, $125,000.

Kristina R. Nelson and Kristina R. Riedelsperger to Danica Zlatanovic, 611 S. Second St., Oregon, $142,500.

Mark T. Mutchler to estate of Matthew Mutchler, 3009 N. Lynnville Court, Lindenwood, $0.

Jon D. Arneson and Anne M. Arneson to Nicholas M. Lavender and Jordyn E. Lavender, 318 Otter Trail Lane, Dixon, 316 Otter Trail Lane, Dixon, 405 Chippewa Lane, Dixon, 403 Chippewa Lane, Dixon, and 401 N. Chippewa Lane, Dixon, $290,000.

Pitzers Spring Creek Cattle and Pitzer Spring Creek Cattle to Friends of Nachusa Grasslands, one parcel in Taylor Township, $748,000.

Daniel S. and Deborah A. Powers Family Partnership 1 to Dietz Brothers Concrete Inc., one parcel in Eagle Point Township, $110,728.

Donald Meyer to Lishya M. Carmichael, one parcel in Byron Township, $19,500.

Chris and Mariafe Siegfried to Meredith Cary and Christopher A. Wasilewski, 5662 N. Carole Court, Monroe Center, $305,000.

Russell W. Byrd to Scott G. Kurz and Tammy Stevens, 11262 E. Oak Court, Rochelle, and one parcel in Flagg Township, $237,000.

Danielle M. Myers to Jacob Rose, 423 Mill Ridge Dr., Byron, $165,000.

Malcom Davis and Mary Ellen Davis to Coleton E. Eubanks and Sydney E. Guentner, 15494 W. Illinois Route 64, Polo, $416,000.

Nicholas and Jordyn Lavender to Sarah Elise Hansen and Christopher Hansen, 703 S. Main St., Rochelle, $153,000.

NITRAM Properties Inc. to Robert D. Carpenter and Marlys A. Carpenter, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $25,000.

Mary L. Brechon to James C. Ebbole and Skyler Budny, 7985 S. Green St., Dixon, $285,000.

Jeffrey D. Bellow to Meyer Donald, one parcel in Byron Township, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Andrew Mundt, Christina Mundt and Christina Weems to Andrew and Christina Mundt, 6741 N. Friday Road, Byron, $0.

Nevin Maxwell to Nevin R. Maxwell and Rachel M. Maxwell, 14965 E. McNeal Road, Monroe Center, and one parcel in Scott Township, $0.

Trustee deeds

Laura A. Herrmann Murray, trustee, and Loyce L. Herrmann Land Trust to Patricia A. Wolff, 921 N. 15th St., Rochelle, $95,000.

William A. Craig Jr., trustee, and William A. Craig Jr. Trust 2021 to Kevin and Catherin Sonntag, 226 N. Market St., Byron, $215,000.

Dawn E. Hartman, trustee, and Betty J. Challand Revocable Trust to Steven J. Truckenbrod, Nicole Marie Truckenbrod, Jeffrey F. Truckenbrod and Mary M. Truckenbrod, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, $470,000.

Constance Lockkard, trustee, and Constance Lockard Trust 2013 to Pam Bradford, 8548 N. Valley View Dr., Byron, $261,400.

James S. Sullivan, trustee, and James S. Sullivan Trust to Dietz Brothers Concrete Inc., one parcel in Eagle Point Township, $110,728.

Thomas Meyer, trustee, and Richard F. and Caroline Meyer Family Trust to Donald Meyer, one parcel in Byron Township, $0.

Scott M. Garman, trustee, Scott M. Garman Trust, David J. Sgarlata, trustee, and David J. Sgarlata Trust to Taylor M. Freed and Devin J. Todd, 3973 S. Chana Road, Chana, $0.

Executors deeds

Matthew J. Mutchler, deceased by executor, and estate of Matthew J. Mutchler to Stephanie Mutchler, 3009 N. Lynnville Court, Lindenwood, $156,000.

Deeds in trust

Deborah M. Griggs to Deborah M. Griggs, trustee, and Deborah M. Griggs Declaration Trust, 411 N. Mix St., Oregon, $0.

Lyle H. Devries and Linda R. Devries to Linda R. Devries, trustee, and Linda R. Devries Living Trust, five parcels in Forreston Township, 16395 W. White Oak Road, Forreston, one parcel in Brookville Township and 15570 W. Lanark Road, Forreston, $0.

Lyle H. Devries and Linda R. Devries to Lyle H. Devries, trustee, and Lyle H. Devries Living Trust, five parcels in Forreston Township, 16395 W. White Oak Road, Forreston, one parcel in Brookville Township and 15570 W. Lanark Road, Forreston, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Scott V. Lawrence and Anne E. Lawrence to Tony Ping Zhang, four parcels in Erie Township, $185,000.

City of Prophetstown to Eric L. Vandyke and Chelsie E. Vandyke, one parcel, $17,600.

Brian L. Simpson II to Kenan J. Clark, 513 W. South St., Morrison, $120,000.

Christopher A. Davis and Shannon Davis to Delon D. Bland and Bethany I. Bland, 7829 Buell Road, Rock Falls, $275,000.

Delon Bland and Bethany Bland, formerly known as Bethany Flannery, to Thomas Tarbill Jr., 1406 Franklin St., Rock Falls, $178,000.

Michelle L. Luhresen, also known as Michelle DeWitte to Lucas and Lacey Hoogeboom, 102 Sunset Lane, Prophetstown, $360,000.

Devin G. Taske to Ganesh Bhandari, 3303 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $190,000.

Daniel Freed to Stephanie R. Clark, 1307 Timber Lane, Sterling, $329,800.

Jonathan P. Sterenberg and Samantha R. Sterenberg to Victor R. Kimberlin, 6975 Harvey Road, Fulton, $290,000.

Jason L. Buikema and Domini A. Buikema, formerly known as Domini Schaefer, to Mary Hoyt Gough, 504 W. Morris St., Morrison, $179,000.

Carol J. Crady to Nathaniel J. Beckner, 413 W. Fourth Ave., Lyndon, $35,000.

Ashton Hutton to David L. Craigmiles, Thelma Schaver and Diane Judd, 2195 Harvey Road, Albany, $229,900.

Jane K. Eads to Janet Stores, 301 Fourth St., Unit 4, Fulton, $150,000.

Sandra and John Cavazos to George Dogandjiev, 408 Eighth Ave., Sterling, $60,500.

Douglas Schwenk to Leaf J. Steier and Aneela L. Qureshi, 709 Avenue D., Sterling, $55,000.

Robert J. Edison Trust and Judith L. Edison Trust to Brett L. Willey and Abigail L. Holldorf, 2105 11th Ave., Sterling, $215,000.

Deborah A. Jensen to Dustin A. Forbes and Sydney Forbes, 1745 Tampico Road, Tampico, $150,000.

Arnie Nusbaum to Kyle Sanders, 601 13th Ave., Rock Falls, $85,000.

Kyle Sanders to Toni R. Cain, 601 13th Ave., Rock Falls, $97,000.

Thomas V. Slothower and Phyllis L. Slothower to Shaye Muntean, Michael J. Muntean, trustee, Lori I. Muntean, trustee, and Muntean Family Trust, 2503 Deets Road, Sterling, $260,000.

Mary J. Norberg, formerly known as Mary J. Sigel, to 2Gs Properties LLC, 208 N. Washington St., Tampico, $67,000.

Secretary of HUD to Mark D. Schneider and Sandra Schneider, 1407 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $53,000.

Quit claim deeds

Brandy S. Nielsen to Jeffrey L. Nielsen, 1008 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Gilberto L. Munoz to Manual Gonzalez De La Cruz, 1504 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $17,900.

Esther M. Wolf to David L. Wolf, 222 Avenue E, Rock Falls, $0.

Victor R. Kimberlin to Jonathan P. Sterenberg and Samantha R. Sterenberg, 6975 Harvey Road, Fulton, $0.

Donna J. Groenewold, formerly known as Donna J. Tippen, to Randall Stricker, 601 Hillandale Dr., Morrison, $0.

Janice E. Huizenga to Lydia R. Ohlsen, Derrin N. Huizenga and Lisa M. Wiersema, 13849 Janson Road, Morrison, $0.

Herbert W. Chrisman to Herbert W. Chrisman and Lois E. Chrisman, 10602 Union Grove Road, Morrison, $0.

Trustee deeds

Tammy L. Ravel, trustee, Louis J. Demay Jr. Trust and Janice A. Demay Trust to Louis A. Demay and Wendy L. Hardman, 1312 Garfield St., Rock Falls, $0.

Tammy L. Ravel, trustee, Louis J. Demay Jr. Trust and Janice A. Demay Trust to Louis A. Demay and Wendy L. Hardman, 421 Haskell Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Tammy L. Ravel, trustee, Louis J. Demay Jr. Trust and Janice A. Demay Trust to Louis A. Demay and Wendy L. Hardman, 1003 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Trudy L. Eckert, trustee, and Marvin J. Heun Family Trust to Trudy L. Eckert Family Trust, one parcel in Garden Plain Township, two parcels in Newton Township and 11388 Diamond Road, Fulton, $0.

Executors deeds

Marjorie J. Bielema estate to Kenneth L. Laursen and Tammy L. Laursen, 1200 Eighth Ave., Fulton, $280,000.

Donna B. Dykstra estate to Dale Dykstra, 229 10th St., Fulton, $202,500.

Deeds

Timothy J. Wade estate, Ashley Schueler, Ariel Seidel, Brook Wade, Tyler Wade, Courtney Kennedy, special rep, Rob Youngs Auctioneering and sale officer to Sterling Federal Bank, 606 Sixth Ave., Fulton, $16,500.

Floyd and Donna McKenna to Floyd McKenna Trust and Donna McKenna Trust, 27073 Maple Dr., Sterling, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office