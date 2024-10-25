Fire at Sublette’s Woodhaven Lakes under investigation

SUBLETTE – The cause of a structure fire that occurred Thursday at the Woodhaven Lakes gated campground in Sublette is under investigation.

According to a post made by Sublette Fire Capt. Kyle Kellen on the fire department’s Facebook page, Sublette and Amboy’s fire departments responded about 4 p.m. Thursday to reports of a structure fire at Woodhaven Lakes’ section five, lot 463.

While on the way to the scene, emergency dispatchers informed firefighters they were receiving reports that dry weather conditions were putting multiple other trailers in danger of being set ablaze. The Facebook post indicates firefighters who arrived first on the scene quickly contained the blaze to the original structure, with only minor damage to the surrounding units.

Advance EMS and the Dixon Rural, Dixon City, West Brooklyn, Compton, Mendota, Troy Grove and La Moille fire departments assisted at the scene.