October 24, 2024
Shaw Local
Serenity Hospice and Home three-week grief class begins Nov. 6 in Oregon

By Kate Santillan
Grief support group (Shaw Local File Photo)

OREGON — Serenity Hospice and Home will host a “You’re Not Crazy – You’re Grieving” three-week grief class from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Nov. 6 through 20.

Admission to the class is free.

Participants can learn about the six steps that make deep grief manageable. The classes will be led by Pastor Dana Cox. The class is based off the book of the same name written by Alan Wolfelt.

Registration is required to attend. To register, call 815-732-4111. Serenity Hospice and Home is located at 1658 S. Illinois Route 2 in Oregon.

SVM Community BriefsOregon