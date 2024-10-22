Dixon Park District makes federal funding pitch for $13M aquatics center

Congressman Darin LaHood (right) gestures while speaking with Dixon Park District executives Duane Long (left) and Seth Nicklaus on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, during a meeting at The Facility. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — It might be an uphill swim, but Dixon Park District’s executive director believes the time is right to build an aquatics center.

Dixon Park District Executive Director Duane Long and other park district leaders met with U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, and his team Friday to ask about the possibility of securing some federal funding for the $13 million project.

Known as Aquatics Project 2024, the plan is more than just an outdoor pool: The mock-up design shows plans for a lazy river, water slides, diving boards and a kid-friendly pool section.

An artist’s rendering of an aquatic center is seen in the Dixon Park District office Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. The district has hopes to build the pool and is looking into funding options. (Alex T. Paschal)

“This is just what it could be. We would scale back if we need to,” Long said.

So far, Long said, the park district has “a lot of boxes checked,” including pre-engineering completed by Burbach Aquatics, the land to construct it on, city support, $1 million in funding through a private donation and establishing a need for it in the area.

The need is one Sauk Valley residents have voiced. Between Rock Falls, Sterling and Dixon there are no outdoor pool facilities. Dixon’s Memorial Pool opened in 1950 and shut down in 2000 after extensive repair costs surfaced. Sterling’s Lawrence Park Pool faced a similar situation before closing for good in 2010. Polo has a small outdoor facility that is well attended.

“So people are willing to travel for this,” Long said.

That is a big reason why park district officials decided to go with the large aquatics center plan – they expect it to be used not only by Dixon residents but also by those from surrounding communities.

They also found that building a new aquatics center would cost the same as restoring the old pool.

Either way, “we don’t have the finances,” Long said. “The cost is too much to just go out in the community and ask for that.”

So, to finance Aquatics Project 2024, the park district is targeting three areas of funding: grants, donations and a property tax referendum.

LaHood suggested the park district apply for a Community Project Funding grant. Congressmen are able to submit 15 projects for funding. Those projects fall into three different categories - non-profits, traditional infrastructure and economic development - from communities within their districts each year.

In 2023, LaHood received 150 applications, he said.

There’s also a number of requirements these projects must meet in order to be eligible, including providing evidence of community support, local funding match and other financial requirements, according to hud.gov.

LaHood also pointed out that the grant “can’t fund a pool, solely,” but there might be a way to work around that. “I’m happy to work with you guys.”

Applications for that grant will be sent out early in February 2025, LaHood said.

As for the referendum, “how it’s sold and the current economic climate can both have big impacts on whether or not it passes,” LaHood said.

“I look at it, let’s gauge the community and see where we’re at,” Long said. “‘We’re running a great park right now. Do you want it bigger and better? That’s up to you.’”

Similar plans to either repair the old Dixon Memorial Pool or build one have failed in the past. In 2007, voters rejected an advisory ballot measure aimed at assessing public support for increasing property taxes to fund the repair and maintenance of Dixon’s Memorial Pool with a vote of 931-644. At that time, it was projected to cost $2 million to $5 million to restore the pool and $100,000 annually to operate. A similar referendum to build a new pool had failed in 2002.

“We’ve been hitting a lot of roadblocks,” Long said, adding that won’t stop the park district from trying. “We’re gonna keep going.”