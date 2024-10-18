Sterling organization serving individuals with disabilities celebrates 60 years, hosts annual awards banquet

Andrew Kennedy shakes hands with director Pam Fluck after being named the G.O.A.T for the last year Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at the Self Help client awards banquet. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS — Self Help Enterprises, a social services organization in Whiteside County, on Thursday celebrated its 60th anniversary of empowering individuals with disabilities to “live their best, most purposeful lives” during a client awards banquet.

Self Help serves individuals with disabilities by providing personalized plans, employment, residential services, community day services, early intervention programs, community events and home services. Some of their clients work at businesses contracted by the organization and/or live at one of its independent living homes learning life skills such as how to do laundry or set a table, Executive Director Pam Fluck said in an interview with Shaw Local.

The annual banquet is a way that the organization formally celebrates the accomplishments achieved by its clients and recognizes the dedication of its many volunteers throughout the year.

Clients, friends, family and volunteers gathered at the McCormick Event Center at 205 E. Third St. in Rock Falls, where lunch was served followed by the awards ceremony.

The awards and their recipients are:

Mary Judd Award: Janet McKee and Evan Orlando. This award is given to two individuals who have take great strides in developing a more positive outgoing personality.

Harry Dixon Awards: Audrey Crossland was given the production award and Ashley Thompson was given the programming award. The two awards are named after one of Self Help’s original five members.

Wheelchair Award: Pamela Gorzny. This award is named in honor of Suzy Hopper, who was crowned as Miss Wheelchair of Illinois in 1980 and 1981.

Walter Gronner Best Worker Award: Whitney Cushing and Arthur Brill. The award is presented to one male and one female who display a high work ethic and a positive attitude.

Doris Hammett Award: Rosemary Trancoso and Danny Holman. The award is named in honor of Hammett, who served on the Self Help Board of Directors for many years.

John Stern Leadership Award: Marcus Sleck. This award is presented to the man who displays qualities of leadership among fellow clients and Self Help staff.

Carla Haubrich Leadership Award: Jessica Abell. The award is presented to the woman who displays qualities of leadership among fellow clients and Self Help staff.

Frances Bragg Award: Doris Clark and Ontario “Mooka” Allen. The award is given to those who display perseverance, never give up and show concern and love for their fellow workers. It was presented by the James Krangle Foundation board chair who is a longtime volunteer at Self Help.

Developmental Training Award: John Roberson. This award is presented to the most improved person overall.

Happy Go Lucky Award: Latrice Martens. The award is given to the person who is always smiling and brightens everyone’s day.

Volunteer of the Year Award: Pastor Rick Koch. Koch visits with clients every week to chat or play games. “He really deserves this award,” Fluck said.

Community Partner of the Year Award: The Sterling Public Library. The library has hosted Self Help’s weekly book club for the past two years. Its staff will read to clients or clients will volunteer to read to the group.

The GOAT [Greatest of All Time] Award: Andrew Kennedy. This award goes to the individual who excelled throughout the year in multiple areas. The award is given out monthly and from those 12 recipients staff members will select the individual to receive the annual version. All recipients receive a certificate and get their picture hung on the wall.

Self Help was founded on July 16, 1965, by the Rev. James Crangle. It originated in the basement of the Rock Falls Presbyterian Church with five individuals who made birdhouses and sold them in the community. More and more people joined the group as word spread and the organization moved into its current location at 609 W. Third St. in Sterling. In 1979, Self Help was awarded a grant to expand its existing building, which has now been added onto three separate times.

On Thursday, each table was decorated with a birdhouse made by Self Help clients.

For information, visit https://self-help.agency/.