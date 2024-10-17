75th Grand Detour Arts Festival winners announced

Carol Musial was chosen as the winner of the Charles Kested Best of Show Award at the Grand Detour Arts Festival. (Photo provided by Debbie Deets)

GRAND DETOUR — Grand Detour Arts Festival organizers have announced the winners of this year’s judging.

The winners are:

Charles Kested Best of Show: Carol Musial for jewelry and glass art.

Best painting medium: Mary Howe; honorable mention, Linda Magklaris for painting medium, mixed media, fiber art.

Best 3-dimensional: Nancy Ocken for pottery; honorable mention, Kevin Deets for woodwork.

Best 2-dimensional: Petal Pushers for mixed media; honorable mention, Matt Jagitsch for drawing medium.

Best photography: Stephen Hart; honorable mention Dylan Punke.

Best jewelry: Carol Musial; honorable mention, Margaret Rogowski.

Best woodwork: Michael Kriz; honorable mention, Kevin Deets.

The Tradition Continues - Award for new artist: Ben Calvert for woodblock prints.

75th Anniversary Award for best artisan craft: Wemdy Allaman for glass art.

Student winners

Kindergarten through second grade group: First, Arrow Patterson for mixed media; second, Brynnley Huels, watercolor; third, Samuel Hill, painting; honorable mention, Jolee Meade for found objects and tissue paper. Judge’s choice, Mason Dugger for mixed media.

For third grade through fifth grade groups: First, Isla Rogers for oil pastels; second, Molly West for watercolor; third, Raelie Bilharz for mixed media; honorable mention, AJ Simpson for watercolor; Judge’s choice, Kira Nelson for chalk.

For sixth grade through eighth grade groups: First, Derek Breslin for spray paint; second, Lucia Wells for mixed media; third, Faith Fenwick for mixed media; honorable mention, Bailey Bivins for watercolor; Judge’s choice, Joleen Colbert for paint.

For ninth grade through 12th grade groups: First, Bella Buckel for graphite; second, Macklynn Rager for graphite; third, Kaitlyn Hebert for block print; honorable mention, Carli Grennan for needle felting; Judge’s choice, Mackenzie Brown for oil pastel.

For Best of Show, Jade Brewington for mixed media.

The Grand Detour Arts Festival was Sept. 8 at the John Deere Historic Site.