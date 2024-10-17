75th Grand Detour Arts Festival winners announced

GRAND DETOUR — Grand Detour Arts Festival organizers have announced the winners of this year’s judging.
The winners are:
Charles Kested Best of Show: Carol Musial for jewelry and glass art.
Best painting medium: Mary Howe; honorable mention, Linda Magklaris for painting medium, mixed media, fiber art.
Best 3-dimensional: Nancy Ocken for pottery; honorable mention, Kevin Deets for woodwork.
Best 2-dimensional: Petal Pushers for mixed media; honorable mention, Matt Jagitsch for drawing medium.
Best photography: Stephen Hart; honorable mention Dylan Punke.
Best jewelry: Carol Musial; honorable mention, Margaret Rogowski.
Best woodwork: Michael Kriz; honorable mention, Kevin Deets.
The Tradition Continues - Award for new artist: Ben Calvert for woodblock prints.
75th Anniversary Award for best artisan craft: Wemdy Allaman for glass art.
Student winners
Kindergarten through second grade group: First, Arrow Patterson for mixed media; second, Brynnley Huels, watercolor; third, Samuel Hill, painting; honorable mention, Jolee Meade for found objects and tissue paper. Judge’s choice, Mason Dugger for mixed media.
For third grade through fifth grade groups: First, Isla Rogers for oil pastels; second, Molly West for watercolor; third, Raelie Bilharz for mixed media; honorable mention, AJ Simpson for watercolor; Judge’s choice, Kira Nelson for chalk.
For sixth grade through eighth grade groups: First, Derek Breslin for spray paint; second, Lucia Wells for mixed media; third, Faith Fenwick for mixed media; honorable mention, Bailey Bivins for watercolor; Judge’s choice, Joleen Colbert for paint.
For ninth grade through 12th grade groups: First, Bella Buckel for graphite; second, Macklynn Rager for graphite; third, Kaitlyn Hebert for block print; honorable mention, Carli Grennan for needle felting; Judge’s choice, Mackenzie Brown for oil pastel.
For Best of Show, Jade Brewington for mixed media.
The Grand Detour Arts Festival was Sept. 8 at the John Deere Historic Site.