The Next Picture Show’s annual wine-tasting fundraiser set for Oct. 18 in Dixon

DIXON — The Next Picture Show will hold its third annual wine-tasting fundraiser gala at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in its main gallery.

The fundraiser features raffles, giveaways, light refreshments and a wine tasting. The doors to the gallery open at 6 p.m. The wine will be provided by Winebow Fine Wines and Spirits. The fundraiser’s dress code is business casual.

Participants can learn about the wines’ vineyard histories and tasting notes from Dalibor Brkovic, a Winebow Fine Wines and Spirits wine specialist. Attendees also will be able to order the wines. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the gallery’s upcoming arts programs, classes, class instructors and operations.

Tickets cost $75. To buy tickets, visit nextpictureshow.org, call 815-285-4924, or visit the gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The Next Picture Show is located at 113 W. First St. in Dixon.

For more information, visit nextpictureshow.org.