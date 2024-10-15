16-year-old found dead in Ashton apartment, Lee County sheriff calls death a homicide

State and local authorities are investigating what they describe as a domestic violence-related homicide of a 16-year-old girl found dead Tuesday morning in an Ashton apartment. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

ASHTON – State and local authorities are investigating what they describe as a domestic violence-related homicide of a 16-year-old girl found dead Tuesday morning in an Ashton apartment.

Rochelle police were the first to learn of the death Tuesday, when a 17-year-old boy walked into that police department and said he was involved in a murder, according to a news release issued by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, Rochelle police got a hold of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and provided those deputies with an apartment address in the 700 block of Richardson Avenue in Ashton.

Lee County deputies responded to the apartment, where they found the body of the 16-year-old girl inside. Authorities have not released the girl’s name.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any further details about the death pending further investigation and notification of the girl’s family, according to the release.

The investigation appears to be related to domestic violence and the public is not at risk, according to the release.

The Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Lee County Juvenile Probation Department, the Rochelle Police Department, the Illinois State Police – Crime Scene Services and the Lee County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

If anyone has information about the investigation, they are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-284-6631 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT-U. Callers can remain anonymous and receive rewards of up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.