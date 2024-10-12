Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for Sept. 28 to Oct. 4

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Douglas G. Kreiser and Gail A. Kreiser to Kenneth John Hartman Jr., 203 S. Mason Ave., Amboy, $95,000.

Jillian Imel and Jillian M. Cius to Russell Scott McNab and Martha E. McNab, two parcels in May Township, $32,000.

Nicola and Tertius Coetzee to Fernando and Manuela Celedon, one parcel in May Township, $15,000.

Shirley J. Minarcik, trustee, Bernard Minarcik, trustee, and Shirley J. Minarcik Living Trust to James E. Baughman and Kay M. Baughman, one parcel in May Township, $32,000.

Dawn Kida to Russell T. Sergent, one parcel in May Township, $8,000.

Jose Velez to Ignacio Sanchez Paredes and Martina Herrera, one parcel in May Township, $17,000.

Danilo M. Intud and Dolor F. Intud to Adrian Felix Rosales, one parcel in May Township, $14,500.

Orville and Sharon Johnson to the Illinois Department of Transportation, 622 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $300.

Shirley Flagg to Efrain and Maria Lopez, one parcel in May Township, $10,000.

Harold E. Rossi and Julie L. Rossi to Dustin C. Gatchel, one parcel in Sublette Township, $11,400.

St. Mary’s Cement U.S. LLC to Hetler Farms LLC, one parcel in Dixon Township, $1,666,304.

Charles A. Rogers Jr. and Alrene E. Rogers to Michael T. McClanahan and Teanna McClanahan, 1015 Nachusa Ave., Dixon, $35,000.

Butterbaugh Farms LLC to Joanne Fredberg, three parcels in Palmyra Township, $0.

Butterbaugh Farms LLC to David Butterbaugh and Carol Pyle, 419 Pilgrim Road, Dixon, three parcels in Palmyra Township, $0.

Butterbaugh Farms LLC to David Butterbaugh, Joanne Fredberg and Carol Pyle, three parcels in Palmyra Township, $0.

Brent and Tara Sorrells to Branden M. Gould and Ashley M. Gould, 1068 Prairie Hill Dr., Dixon, $282,000.

St. Mary’s Cement U.S. LLC to Hetler Farms LLC, one parcel in Dixon Township, $385,000.

Angela Dawson, Amy Dawson, Joshua Dawson, Zachary Elatta Dawson, Joshua Dawson Jr., Megan Dawson and Amy Ann Cox Dawson to Colton A. Drane and Margaret M. Morrison, 1013 S. College Ave., Dixon, $120,000.

Bernie M. Horton to Michael L. Eykamp and Cherie L. Eykamp, 916 Sinnissippi Ave., Dixon, $1,000.

Harrison Unlimited LLC to Cheesekake Ko LLC, 906 Main St., Ashton, $64,900.

Quit claim deeds

Jennifer L. Ramsdell to Randall W. Ramsdell, trustee, Marcella E. Ramsdell, trustee, and Ramsdell Family Trust, 1209 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $0.

Richard A. Hermosillo and Roxane L. Hermosillo to William Zamora and Adrienne Hermosillo, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Done Lewis to Kent M. Lewis, one parcel in May Township, $5,000.

Trustee deeds

Randall W. Ramsdell, trustee, Lee Marcella E. Ramsdell, trustee, and Ramsdell Family Turst to Jennifer L. Ramssdell and Michel B. Duerst, 1209 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $130,000.

Sheriff’s deeds

Lee County sheriff, Robin E. Brown, city of Dixon, Robert Reglin, Jennifer Farris and Joel Knosher to Kevin J. Carroll, 725 E. Chamberlin St., Dixon, $42,501.

Lee County sheriff, Brian D. Norris, Janet R. Norris, Kendul D. Thrower, Kameron D. Thrower, Kaylie D. Palmer and Andrea E. Norris to Kevin J. Carroll, 710 Chicago Ave., Dixon, $27,000.

Deeds

Realtax Developers Ltd. to Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC Series Sh1, 1206 W. Third St., Dixon, $5,222.

Deeds in trust

Chad and Claire Aulwes to Michael R. Scudero, trustee, Scudero Family Trust and Patricia D. Scudero, trustee, 1726 Heritage Dr., Sterling, $475,000.

Gregory A. Kraft and Virginia E. Kraft to Gregory A. Kraft, co-trustee, Virginia E. Kraft, co-trustee, and G & V Kraft Family Trust No. 1, 375 Penrose Road, Dixon, and 419 W. Eighth St., Dixon, $0.

Transfer on death instrument

Dennis L. Nolan to Jennifer J. Dallas and Kimberly D. Martens, 587 Penrose Road, Dixon, $0.

Mark A. Hittlet and Bernadine C. Hittlet to Jordan R. Willstead, Emily A. Hittlet and Natalie N. Hittlet, one parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

Bruce K. Williams and Elise K. Williams to Kent A. Williams and Kyle J. William Trust, 731 Forest Park Dr., Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Emily Gauthier to Jenelle Jones, 731 N. North Eighth St., Rochelle, $220,000.

Michael Patrick Casey Jr. and Garry Lafever to Alma R. Hernandez Ramos, one parcel, $180,000.

Judith L. Jolly and William B. Jolly, deceased, to Hunter King, 319 S. Maple St., Stillman Valley, $200,000.

Steven F. Moring and Amy J. Moring to Jered Ludwig, 10069 W. Illinois Route 72, Forreston, $210,000.

Natasha Bradford to Arlene Davis, 239 Avenue C, Rochelle, $80,000.

Deanna L. McCahill to Ted Gesin, 103 N. McKendrie Ave., Mt. Morris, $95,000.

Hart Distributing LLC to Lightning Bear Investments LLC, 7058 E. Illinois Route 72, Stillman Valley, and 7058 E. Tre 72, Stillman Valley, $511,900.

Cheryl Bonte to Bradley A. Miller and Carla Lou Bennett Miller, one parcel in Rockvale Township, $100,000.

Jonathan and Anna Van Dyck to Timothy M. Sanders and Sandra M. Sanders, 708 N. Kaskaskia Dr., Dixon, $352,500.

Stephen R. Janssen to Robert T. Wilson, 703 N. Second St., Oregon, $94,000.

Lynnette J. Dick and Lynnette Cash to Kaylee Wolfe and Zachary Luke, 210 N. Prairie Ave., Polo, $80,000.

Jered M. Ludwig to Lisa Smith, 408 N. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $158,000.

Lisa K. Smith to Lisa Espig, 12200 W. Clark St., Forreston, $180,000.

Carist Koehl to Chris Siegfried, 9807 N. Leaf River Road, Leaf River, $225,000.

Julius Jackson, Alexandria Jackson and Alexandria Anderson to Dejuante Wade, 737 Golden Prairie Dr., Davis Junction, $249,000.

Shane M. Pope and Kayla Pope to John Krezol, 510 W. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $215,000.

Mark Childers and Kimberly K. Childers to Jamin R. Cano and Glen A. Johnson, 15638 E. Timerlane Dr., Davis Junction, $250,000.

Quit claim deeds

Ashtin Bjorklund and Ashtin Wells to Ashtin Wells and John B. Wells, 420 E. Hill St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Armando Vazquez Salinas, deceased by heirs, to Minerva Aviles, 610 Dennis Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Robert G. Snow and Sarah E. Snow to Robert G. Snow, 715 N. Sixth St., Rochelle, $40,000.

Trustee deeds

Shahla Werner, trustee, and Andrea C. Werner Living Trust, to Richard W. Acerkson, Wyiatt D. Acerkson and Shianne J. Ackerson, 5478 N. River Road, Byron, $0.

Shahla Werner, trustee, and Andrea C. Werner Living Trust to Richard W. Acerkson, Wyiatt D. Acerkson and Shianne J. Ackerson, 5545 N. River Road, Byron, $0.

Tini Montavon, trustee, and Donald V. Swope Trust to Tini Montavon, trustee, and Swope Timi Supplemental Needs Trust, 1004 S. Second St., Oregon, $0.

Richard E. Micker Living Trust and Beverly J. Mocker, trustee, and Beverly J. Mocker, trustee, Richard E. Mocker Living Trust and Richard E. Mocker Family Trust, 11651 W. Coffman Road, Forreston, $0.

Michael Stukenberg, trustee, Colleen M. Stukenberg, trustee, Michael A. Stukenberg Revocable Trust and Colleen M. Stukenberg Revocable Trust to Aaron and Jessica Hagemann, 11123 W. Illinois Route 72, Forreston, $250,000.

John F. Kruse, trustee, J&J Trust 317 and Jennifer B. Kruse, trustee, to Douglas L. Considine, two parcels in Marion Township, $528,157.

Jeffrey S. Bain, trustee, Sandra L. Bain, trustee, and Jeffrey S. & Sandra L. Bain Irrevocable Trust to William E. Carlson and Kathleen L. Carlson, 1161 W. Second St., Byron, $258,000.

Daniel JP Herriot, trustee, Valli A. Herriot, trustee, and Daniel JP & Valli A. Herriot Family Trust to Jonathan Patrick Van Dyck and Anna Louise Van Dyck, 587 N. Daysville Road, Oregon, $330,000.

Connie S. Glowacki, trustee, Robbie R. Zimmerman, trustee, Irrevocable 972 Marsh Road Trust and Irrevocable 972 South Marsh Road Trust to Troy Vandenbroek, 972 S. Marsh Road, Oregon, and 972 Marsh Road, Oregon, $365,000.

Lisa A. Clayton, trustee, and Harold J. Garber Living Trust to Lisa A. Clayton, trustee, and Lisa A. Clayton Living Trust, three parcels in Lincoln Township, 11316 W. Illinois Route 64, Polo, 2508 N. Maryland Road, Polo, 1419 N. Maple Grove Road, Mt. Morris, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township, and 11394 W. Judson Road, Polo, $0.

Sheriff’s deeds

Ogle County sheriff, Sterling Federal Bank FSB, Richard D. Krug, Richard D. Krug Jr., Kristen Krug and Ultralight 2 Residential Solar LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 109 N. Seminary St., Mt. Morris, $233,050.

Deeds in trust

Douglas E. Reber and Penny A. Reber to Douglas E. Reber, trustee, and Douglas E. Reber Revocable Trust, 204 E. Fifth St., Byron, $0.

Douglas E. Reber and Penny A. Reber to Penny A Reber, trustee, and Penny A. Reber Revocable Trust, 206 S. Washington St., Byron, $0.

Elsie M. Hackbarth to Michael G. Hackbarth, trustee, and Elsie Mae Hackbarth Irrevocable Trust, 15132 W. Illinois Route 64, Polo, $0.

Transfer on death instrument

David Charles Minnick and Vicki Lynn Minnick to Kelli Renee Benner and Danielle Cristin Honea, 448 W. Grant St., Stillman Valley, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Wyatt L. Zakosek to Fredrick D. Gallegos and Lynn Gallegos, 703 W. 13th St., Sterling, $0.

Richard D. Hinton to Eric W. Schenck and Jacqueline Sykes Schenck, 316 W. Third St., Prophetstown, $30,000.

Rock Island Economic Growth Corp. to Ismael and Estela Sagal, 807 Avenue E, Sterling, $500.

Virginia G. Schutz and Terry K. Schutz estate to Chad D. Wetzell and Jodie L. Wetzell, formerly known as Jodie L. Schutz, 9825 Tampico Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Chad D. Wetzell and Jodie L. Wetzell to Chad D. Wetzell Trust and Jodie L. Wetzell Trust, two parcels in Hume Township, 9825 Tampico Road, Rock Falls, two parcels in Montmorency Township, four parcels in Hahnaman Township, $0.

Phillip S. Bealer and Teri A. Bealer to David Brandon Jr. and Mary Emily Brandon, 12300 Lincoln Road, Morrison, $425,000.

Chad Ottens to Jevin E. M. Smith, 219 Cedar St., Morrison, $99,000.

Edwardo Castillo to Matthew Saladino, 204 W. 21st St., Rock Falls, $137,900.

Tally Reed, Tori Almanza, Treasure Velazquez, Todd Beck, Tana Coward, Earl F. Beck estate and Tayne Austin to Jakob McFadden, 718 11th Ave., Rock Falls, $101,000.

Catherine M. Tisor to Morgan and Steven Perry, 12793 Black Road, Morrison, $289,000.

James P. Hermes, Janalee A. Politsch, John Hermes, Mark Hermes and Anthony Hermes to Justin K. Rahn and Ellen S. Rahn, one parcel in Sterling Township, $769,500.

Gregory L. Hanson and Kyla J. Hanson, formerly known as Kyla J. Renkes, to Chad M. Hudson, 16270 Union St., Morrison, $81,000.

Jason L. Kiefer to Nicholas L. McClanahan, one parcel in Coloma Township, $14,000.

Daniel Simental and Taryn Simental, formerly known as Taryn Dickson, to Robert and Wendy Edwards, 4210 Grimes St., Sterling, $144,000.

Edd R. Engelkens to Ellie L. Bullis, 508 E. Wall St., Morrison, $0.

Chad and Sarah Duncan to Lewis J. Renkes, 1402 Shore Acres Road, Rock Falls, $120,000.

Koren N. McClearin, now known as Kren N. Thompson, to Gail Vaughn, 507 E. 26th St., Sterling, $159,900.

4-D Farms Inc. to Sterling Park District, 10 parcels in Sterling Township, $858,008.

David F. Macgrath III and Lavonne S. Macgrath to Nicholas M. Hickerson and Taylor R. Hickerson, 609 S. Church St., Albany, $229,400.

Lemay Properties Inc. to John P. Carter, 1410 13th Ave., Rock Falls, $30,000.

Larry A. Deets to Larry H. Yonk and Amelia J. Yonk, 30648 Woodside Dr., Rock Falls, $70,000.

Shirley L. Lester to Brady Siegmund and Jennie Seaberg, 1803 19th Ave., Sterling, $150,000.

John R. Benson and Martha E. G. Benson to Donald B. Burton and Peggy J. Burton, 1200 Timberlane Dr., Sterling, $0.

Kimberly R. Manzano to Deborah A. Block, 1204 Sycamore Dr., Rock Falls, $121,750.

Roger E. Scudder, Terri Jo Starr and Tim L. Scudder to Terri Jo Starr, 303 Ash Ave., Morrison, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Estate of Jennifer E. Driessens, formerly known as Jennifer E. Cater, Steven D. Driessens and Trevor S. Driessens to Steven D. Driessens and Trevor S. Driessens, 10906 Ridge Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Dennis C. Jokerst to Dennis C. Jokerst Family Trust, one parcel in Sterling Township, $0.

Benjamin Rodriguez to Jackie Lynn Crow, 2810 Yeoward St., Rock Falls, $3,300.

City of Morrison to Ramon E. Leal, two parcels in Mt. Pleasant Township, $0.

Laura A. Brown, formerly known as Laura A. Vandermyde to Laura A. Brown and Brian F. Brown, 1407 Weaver Road, Sterling, $0.

Steve W. Schaver and Kelly J. Miller Schaver to Amanda and Miranda Schaver and Emily Strunk, 4015 Stone St., Fulton, $0.

Larry G. McCormick to Ian Harper, 24335 Fulfs Road, Sterling, $13,000.

Trustee deeds

David A. Howlett, trustee, Burnell E. Howlett Family Trust and Illene M. Howlett Family Trust to Amy M. Sanders, 510 Woodlawn Dr., Prophetstown, $162,000.

Clark D. Mortensen Trust and Darrellyn K. Mortensen Trust to R. Allan Stichter Trust and Diane Strohman Stichter Trust, 10139 Lyman Road, Erie, $888,800.

Nick Hermes Trust and Nicholas J. Hermes, trustee, to Justin K. Rahn and Ellen S. Rahn, one parcel in Sterling Township, $85,500.

Tammy L. Ravel, trustee, Louis J. Demay Jr. Family Trust and Janice A. Demay Family Trust to Tammy L. Ravel, one parcel in Ustick Township, $0.

Marilou Lawrence Trust to James Holloway, one parcel in Genesee Township, $0.

First National Bank Amboy, trustee, Edwin F. Lawrence Family Trust, Edwin F. Lawrence III Trust and Edwin F. Lawrence Martial Trust to James Holloway, one parcel in Genesee Township, $0.

Executors deeds

Jeanne L. Hovey estate to Jennifer M. Hovey, 7551 Pryor Road, Albany, $0.

Deeds

Charles J. Proulx and Tawny L. Proulx to Charles J. Proulx Family Trust No. 1 and Tawny L. Proulx Family Trust No. 1, 204 Third St., West Lyndon, $0.

Realtax Developers LLC to Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC and Series Sh 1, 508 E. Eighth St., Rock Falls, $15,406.

Timothy L. Ashdwn and Pamela L. Ashdown to Timothy L. Ashdown Family Trust and Pamela L. Ashdown Family Trust, 1318 Eighth Ave., Erie, $0.

Nathan Reed to Lyle R. Reed Trust, two parcels in Hopkins Township, $0.

Leona P. Engelkens estate to Ellie L. Bullis, 508 E. Wall St., Morrison, $17,500.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office