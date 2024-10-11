Sorensen taking nominations for military academy appointments

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Rockford, is now accepting applications from high school students in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District seeking nominations to a U.S. service academy for the fall 2025 term. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.

“These institutions shape our future leaders, and I’m excited to help our local high school students take this path to prepare for a career of service as an officer in a branch of the U.S. military,” Sorensen said. “As a trusted neighbor in Congress to so many hardworking young people across central and northwestern Illinois, it’s my honor to nominate students for our nation’s military academies each year.”

Sorensen will nominate qualified high school students from central and northwestern Illinois for attendance at four service academies: the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. The Coast Guard Academy does not require a nomination.

The application process for a service academy nomination is open. High school students interested in applying for a nomination to a U.S. service academy are invited to attend a virtual open house from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. To request the meeting link, send an email to cade.zima@mail.house.gov.

Applicants should visit Sorensen’s website to learn more about the process and download an application. The website features specific instructions on the accompanying forms and required documents, including an application form, an essay, high school transcript, ACT/SAT scores and letters of recommendation. Since these materials take time to compile, interested students are encouraged to start collecting everything needed for the packet as soon as possible.

For more information, answers to frequently asked questions and an application packet, visit Sorensen’s website.