Police: Man wanted on Whiteside County criminal sex abuse warrant

STERLING – The Sterling Police Department is asking for the public’s help as officers work to find a man wanted on a Whiteside County arrest warrant in connection with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Terrence D. Montgomery, 39, is wanted in connection with an incident that police said occurred in August 2022 in Sterling, according to a news release issued Friday by the department.

Anyone with information regarding Montgomery’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or local law enforcement. To remain anonymous, call Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.