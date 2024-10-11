Nightmare On High Street 3K run, disc golf tourney to support fight against child trafficking

MORRISON – Morrison is hosting a costumed 3K run and disc golf night tournament Saturday, Oct. 19, to raise money in the fight against child trafficking.

The Nightmare On High Street 3K Run/Walk encourages runners to dress in their favorite Halloween costume as they stalk the streets. A costume contest will take place at 9 a.m. followed by the start of the race at Genesee and High streets. Cost is $15 to participate, or runners can pay $35 to receive a commemorative glow-in-the-dark shirt.

The fun continues after the sun starts to set with the disc golf night tournament at 5:30 p.m. at Kelly Park, 300 E. High St. Registration is $40 and includes a disc.

Proceeds from the events will go to support Operation Underground Railroad (OUR) Rescue, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting child trafficking. Morrison Recreational Services Director Nathan Jacobs said he was moved to work with the group after watching the movie “Sound of Freedom,” which was inspired by the work of OUR’s founder, Tim Ballard.

“I couldn’t think of a better matchup then the Nightmare On High Street 3K working to battle the evils of child trafficking,” Jacobs said. “People can come have a good time while supporting a worthwhile cause.”

To register for either event, visit quickscores.com/morrisonsports. For information, call Jacobs at 815-535-1105 or email njacobs@morrisonil.org.