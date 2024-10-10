Whiteside County woman charged with burning down house to collect insurance money

MORRISON — A Prophetstown woman has been formally charged with two counts of arson, one count of residential arson and one count of insurance fraud in connection with an April fire that destroyed a Prophetstown residence.

Donna M. McKenna, 52, was charged with the felony offenses Wednesday in Whiteside County Circuit Court. According to court documents detailing the residential arson charge, McKenna, in the course of committing an arson on April 2, knowingly damaged a home at 217 Douglas St.

The count of insurance fraud alleges McKenna obtained or attempted to obtain, by deception, $100,000 or more from Country Mutual Insurance Co. “by making, or causing to be made, a false claim on an insurance policy issued by Country Mutual Insurance Company.”

The residential arson and the insurance fraud charges are Class 1 felonies.

Of the two arson charges, one accuses McKenna, by means of fire or explosive, of knowingly damaging the residence without the homeowner’s consent. The other charge alleges that she knowingly used fire or an explosive device to damage the property with the intent to defraud the insurer. Both of those charges are Class 2 felonies.

Media reports at the time of the fire indicate the house was declared a total loss.

She is to appear in court at 9 a.m. Nov. 4.