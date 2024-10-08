Portion of Dixon’s Galena Avenue closed Wednesday while utility pole repaired

DIXON — The Dixon Police Department says a lane of South Galena Avenue will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 9, while a utility pole is being repaired.

The lane closure will be on South Galena Avenue between Third and Sixth streets. The southbound outside lane on South Galena Avenue will be closed during the work on the pole, which is at South Galena Avenue and West Fifth Street.

The road is scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., unless more time is needed for the repair. Police are asking motorists to use another route, If possible.