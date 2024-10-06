5 Things to Know: Voting in Illinois. How does that work?

DIXON – With Election Day less than a month away, here are five things to know about voting in Illinois.

Registration requirements

According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, to register, an individual must be a U.S. citizen; have been a resident of the precinct they are registering in for at least 30 days before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5; be at least 18 years old by Election Day; and cannot currently be serving a prison sentence.

When registering in person, voters will need two forms of identification, one of which needs to have their current address. If you do not have those, the last four numbers of your Social Security number; a current and valid photo ID, including a passport or college-issued ID; and a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or other government document showing your name and address also can be used.

How to register

Residents can submit an online application through the Illinois State Board of Election’s website at elections.il.gov and select “Online Voter Registration” or visit one of the following local participating facilities:

County clerk’s office

Board of Election Commissioner’s Office

City and village offices

Township offices

Schools

Public libraries

Military recruitment offices

Locations specifically designated by the election authority

Online registrants will need their state-issued driver’s license or ID card, the last four digits of their Social Security number and the date their driver’s license or state ID was issued. Residents also can download and print registration applications at ova.il.elections.gov and mail them (through absentee voting) to their local election office.

Early voting

If you cannot make it to the polls Nov. 5, do not worry. Early voting at local election authority offices opened Sept. 26 and continues through Monday, Nov. 4. Whiteside County voters can visit the Whiteside County Eastern Branch Court facility at 101 E. Third St. in Sterling or the Whiteside County Clerk’s Office at 200 E. Knox St. in Morrison during their normal hours of operation. Voters in Lee County can visit the Old Lee County Courthouse at 112 E. Second St. in Dixon.

Registration deadlines

Generally, regular registration is open year-round except for the 27-day period before an election – 16 days before for online registration and during the two-day period after each election (one day after in Chicago). Grace-period registration extends the regular registration period through Election Day. The following are important general election voting dates:

Sept. 26: First day of early voting at election authority offices.

Oct. 8: Last day for regular registration.

Oct. 9: First day of grace-period registration and voting.

Oct. 20: Last day for online registration.

Nov. 4: Last day for early voting.

Nov. 5: Election Day and the last day for grace-period registration and voting.

Local Democratic and Republican office locations

Whiteside County

The Whiteside County Republicans headquarters is located at 301 W. Third St. in Sterling in the old Frantz Garage Door/Wayne Dalton Garage Door building and just west of the Sterling NAPA store and Sauk Valley Bank. It has signs for former President Donald Trump, state Rep. Brad Fritts, state’s attorney candidate Colleen Buckwalter and U.S. Rep. candidate Joe McGraw for suggested donation amounts. For more information, call or text 815-441-4737 or 815-535-1219.

The Whiteside County Illinois Democratic Party is located at 804 First Ave. in Rock Falls. The office is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For signs and more information, call 815-631-4346.

Lee County

The Lee County Republicans Central Committee is headquartered at 101 W. Second St. in Dixon. For more information, call 678-575-3779 or reach out through its webpage at leecountyilgop.org or Facebook page.

The Lee County Democrats are located at 662 Palmyra Road in Dixon. For more information or to get involved, call 815-878-4230 or email demsofleecountyil@gmail.com.

There are dozens of polling locations throughout Whiteside and Lee counties. To find the location nearest you, visit the Illinois State Board of Election’s website at elections.il.gov and select “Polling Place Locator.”