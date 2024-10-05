Masini named Rock Falls High School Student of the Month

ROCK FALLS – Carolyn Masini has been named a Rock Falls High School Student of the Month for September.

She is the daughter of Jennifer and Dean Masini and has three siblings, Grace Cole, Philip Masini and Matthew Masini.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I found Mrs. Janssen’s Holocaust and Genocide Studies class engaging because we covered topics I had never heard of before, and I love learning new things. Everything we discussed was serious and raw, making the class even more interesting to me. We did not just learn about the genocides and the atrocities committed, we would learn about the victim group’s culture and background, which gave the class more depth, and I found that very interesting.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to go to a university and study business administration.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite activities are volleyball and BLAST (Bigs and Littles Are Special Together). I have played volleyball since I was 10, and it has evolved into something I am truly passionate about. I enjoy BLAST because I get to work with the children at the local elementary schools, and working with children is another passion of mine.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: Being elected class president, and planning our junior prom, was one of the most memorable memories of high school so far. Watching all of our ideas come to life and our hard work paying off was extremely rewarding, and it felt satisfying on prom night to know that we helped make this happen.

What is your hope for the future?: My biggest hope for the future is to be successful and be able to look back at my life and say that I have lived every moment to its fullest potential, and all of my hard work has paid off.