Dixon’s cannabis dispensary will open after state approval

DIXON – A cannabis dispensary soon will open for business in Dixon’s Gateway development along South Galena Avenue near Interstate 88.

Terrabis – an adult recreational-use cannabis dispensary – is joining Jersey Mike’s, T-Mobile and WYNN Nail Spa in the multi-tenant building. Construction at the store is set to be completed in mid-November, but its opening day will depend on how quickly the company receives approval from the state, Matt Anderson, business development manager at Terrabis, said in an interview with Shaw Local.

The company was founded in Missouri and currently has four locations in that state. This year, Terrabis shifted its focus to growing its Illinois operations, Anderson said.

Right now, Terrabis operates one store in Grayville, a city along Illinois’ southeastern border to Indiana. It’s opening a second Illinois location in Plainfield in November, Anderson said.

As for Dixon, “it has a pretty good-sized population that we know wants to be offered cannabis right now,” he said. “They’re driving over an hour to the nearest dispensary.”

The company offers recreational marijuana in the form of cannabis flower, pre-rolled joints, vapes, concentrates and edibles. It also features a loyalty reward program called The Explorer’s Club, according to Terrabis’ website.

Terrabis is currently hiring for general manager and assistant manager positions at the new location in Dixon. To apply, visit the careers page on its website at terrabis.co/explore-more.