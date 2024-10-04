October 04, 2024
Resthave Care & Rehabilitation’s Family Fun Day draws hundreds

By Alexa Zoellner
MORRISON — More than 600 people attended Resthave Care & Rehabilitation’s annual Family Fun Day on Sept. 29, 2024. The free event, which encourages quality family time for all ages, featured a tattoo artist, magician, petting zoo, touch-a-truck, bounce house, balloon art, face painting, a cookie walk, crafts, contests and a meal of baked beans and pork chops or a hotdog and chips. Prizes that were awarded included two bikes donated by A+ Storage and Disney On Ice tickets donated by Adam Hanna of Feld Entertainment. More than 130 volunteers donated their time to make the event happen, and more than 60 sponsors helped fund the Family Fun Day. Resthave Care & Rehabilitation is located at 408 Maple Ave., Morrison.

