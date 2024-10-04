A.M. Urgent Care opens in Rock Falls

Dr. Ashok Maini gestures Friday while thanking all those who helped him open the new A.M. Urgent Care facility in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS — The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribboncutting Friday with Dr. Ashok Maini as he opened his new urgent care facility at 1201 First Ave.

A.M. Urgent Care offers walk-in access for acute medical care for cuts, burns and illnesses, on-site lab testing and drug screening, sports and school physicals, Department of Transportation testing, weight loss programs, IV hydration therapy and more.

Maini thanked OSF Healthcare and CGH Medical Center for their support, along with Rock Falls Mayor Rod Kleckler and city administration for helping him realize his dream.

“I wanted to do this since I graduated from my residency at Rush in West Suburban over 10 years ago,” Maini said. “I saw that there were no clinics or any type of health care available to this town, and I felt that I could give back to the community by providing that.”

Maini said his new urgent care facility accepts most insurance plans and also welcomes patients without insurance The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and no appointment is necessary.

