Fritts honors Sterling’s Poolside Pools & Spas as September Local Business Highlight

DIXON — For his September 2024 local business highlight, state Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, chose to highlight Poolside Pools and Spas in Sterling. Fritts spent time touring the business and presented the owners with a certificate of appreciation for their contributions to the community.

“This month, I chose to honor Poolside Pools and Spas because of their contributions to our community and their continued effort to provide great service to our area,” Fritts said.

Poolside Pools and Spas was founded by owners Jim and Cary McCue in 2006. They offer a number of different services, including in-ground pools and saunas.

“Jim and Cary are dedicated to our community,” Fritts said. “They are active with our local Boy Scout troops, support school boosters and fundraisers, and assist with hospice fundraisers. Their work has made a real difference in our community, and I am grateful for all that they have done to uplift others.”

For more information about Poolside Pools and Spas, visit PoolsidePoolsandSpas.com.

To nominate a local business in District 74 for a future highlight, visit RepFritts.com and select Local Business Highlight Submission Form under Resources.

